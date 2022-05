Byron was born July 1, 1957 at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton to the late Robert Y. and Phyllis L. (Boles) Topping. Byron graduated from Kenton Senior High School in 1976. He married Peggy Lewis on May 30, 1981 and later divorced. He served in the National Guard from 1976 to 1982. Byron worked at the Kenton City Courthouse in the maintenance department but then spent the rest of his working days at Pleaser’s and Wendy’s restaurants until his retirement due to health reasons in 2015.

