Arkansas State

Students earn recognition in historic preservation art and essay program

magnoliareporter.com
 5 days ago

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program has announced the winners of the 2022 Preserve Our Past Art and Essay Invitational. Students from around the state were invited to participate with the works focusing on historic properties in Arkansas that are older than 50 years. Winners...

magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, May 25, 2022: Citizen scientists

We often publish articles about happenings elsewhere in Arkansas because they are about cool ideas. Such was Monday’s article headlined, “Volunteers making effort to restore Ozark chinquapin.” Chestnut blight, a fungus, almost drove the tree to extinction more than a century ago. The Ozark chinquapin was a mainstay of Southern forests. It was a major food source for wildlife, Native Americans and European immigrants. There is hope that the tree can be restored through the work of the Ozark Chinquapin Foundation. It is trying to find and to propagate blight-resistant seed stock, and to replant the tree across its native range, which includes South Arkansas. CLICK HERE if you want to learn more. We are especially intrigued by the idea that this is the work of “citizen scientists.” This isn’t a state project or the goal of a big timber company. It’s simply a group of people trying to bring one highly-beneficial tree back from the brink. It is work that should interest every South Arkansas hunter, forester and amateur botanist.
OZARK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Volunteers making effort to restore Ozark chinquapin

The Ozark chinquapin once stood some 65-feet tall and two to three feet in diameter as a superfood tree in the Arkansas Ozarks and beyond. It covered the forest, feeding wildlife, Native Americans, and early settlers with its prolific nut crop. Today, however, mainly blighted stumps remain. “This once widespread...
OZARK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana team, after finishing top 10 last year, takes grand prize at 2022 World Championship Steak Cook-Off

A northeastern Louisiana team has taken the grand champion crown at the 2022 World Championship Steak Cook-Off. Capped off during an hour-long awards ceremony Saturday night at downtown Magnolia’s Square Park, the coveted Governor’s Cup was presented to Jon Roger and his Big Jon’s Big Eats competitive cooking squad for their first-place steak.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas among 12 states reporting salmonella outbreaks connected to Jif peanut butter products; FDA issues recall

Arkansas is one of 12 states reporting salmonella cases connected to a product recall of Jif brand peanut butter products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The latest major food recall from the FDA, issued May 20, includes more than 50 different Jiff peanut butter products, including creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced-fat peanut butters and honey. Jars with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 have been recalled and should be disposed of.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Flash flood watch in effect for South Arkansas

Showers and thunderstorms will return to South Arkansas today as several upper-level disturbances move into the region. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said some of this activity may become strong-to-severe by this evening, with all modes of severe weather possible. Heavy rainfall will also be possible by this evening,...
CAMDEN, AR

