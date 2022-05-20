ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after shooting woman to death in Lehigh Acres

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A man is arrested after a woman was found dead as a result of a gunshot wound to the head in Lehigh Acres.

Early Friday morning, deputies rushed to the home on the 1100 block of Truman Avenue, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found a deceased woman with a gunshot wound to the head outside the home.

Throughout the investigation, a suspect, Justin De’Angelo Copland, 21, was identified and arrested.

He was brought to the Lee County Jail.

Copland is facing charges of second-degree felony murder and tampering with evidence.

Three sheriff units, one crime scene unit, and detectives were on scene.

Crime scene tape surrounded the neighborhood the home all the way to the corner of 11th Street East for hours.

A suspect is in custody.

This is an active investigation.

No further information has been released. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest updates when they become available.

Fort Myers, FL
