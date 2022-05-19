Glow Walk 4 Love at UC Riverside June 18th

The Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 3699 in Indio hosted a free medical and vision services clinic on Saturday to give back to the community. It was a one-stop-shop for free medical and vision care for anyone who needs it. Terry Gonzalez is an Imperial County resident who came to take advantage of the free
Immerse yourself into the Big Bear wolf pack. Looking for something fun to do for the weekend? Pack your bags, grab a friend, and drive out to Lucerne Valley for a once-in-a-lifetime experience!. Just down the backside of Big Bear mountain, you’ll find a non-profit Wolf Mountain Sanctuary run by...
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - An Orange County teen is at the center of controversy after a "promposal" surfacing on social media contained a racially-insensitive message. A student at Aliso Niguel High School allegedly asked out another student with a message containing a Black Lives Matter logo and an image of George Floyd that reads, "If you went to prom with me, it would take my breath away."
Riverside’s Parks, Recreation, and Community Service Department will provide free summer food from May 31 to Aug. 5. The program will be paid for with a grant from the California Department of Education Nutrition Services Grant and is available to anyone 18 years old or younger, according to a statement on the city’s website.
Summer is right around the corner, and that means backyard parties and barbecues. Jerome’s Furniture has the perfect items to upgrade your outdoor entertaining environment. Our partners at Jerome’s Furniture are furnishing a prize for one lucky KTLA viewer. Here’s what to do: Fill out and submit the entry form for your chance to win a “Sunset” four-piece outdoor sectional from Jerome’s Furniture. Their memorial day event is going on now through Sunday, June 5th, with great values on lots of items. Good luck!
A full slate of summer activities will be offered by the City of Fontana during the upcoming months, including free concerts, movie nights, and the Fontana Days Festival. The giant festival will take place June 2-5 at Veterans Park and will include carnival rides, entertainment, food, and vendors. The event is coordinated by the Exchange Club of Fontana.
Taking KING’S HAWAIIAN® buns to another dimension, Santa Ana, California-based Faka’s Island Grill has created the Spam Grilled Cheese. It’s sweet, savory and melty in-between. Sure to make your mouth water, the next level sandwich is made with BBQ-glazed grilled Spam that tops dripping fried cheese....
The Taste the World in Eastvale event will be happening just outside of Eleanor Roosevelt High School and will have over 80 vendors. "(The Event is) built to encompass cultures and countries represented in Eastvale, and it's a unique opportunity to sample different world cuisines right in our backyard," said Eastvale Communications Director Marc Donohue.
We’re revisiting this trend because the responses are too good to forget and the responses perfectly encapsulate life in L.A. We asked our audiences on Instagram and Facebook, and collected the best responses to the “Tell Me Without Telling Me” challenge:
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Several adult children among the 13 siblings freed in 2018 from virtual imprisonment in their abusive parents’ Southern California home found themselves a year later feeling pressured by the county’s guardian to move to an apartment in disrepair in a crime-ridden area, court documents showed.
After celebrating for a month after being notified that they won the St. Jude Dream Home, Jose Gonzalez and Mary Gonzalez of La Quinta saw their home for the first time. Jose said, "brings chills, you know, and it's just unimaginable to win a home like this". The Gonzalez family walked through the doors for the
A new grant-funded officer is patrolling schools in Coachella to teach students about the dangers of tobacco, nicotine and vaping. The city of Coachella applied for and received a Dept. of Justice tobacco grant to fund a dedicated community service officer from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department responsible for educating students and enforcing tobacco-related laws.
While local high schools and some middle schools will conduct traditional graduation ceremonies with full seated attendance, middle schools in Menifee Union School District will continue with drive-through graduations this year, a district official said. Heritage and Paloma Valley high schools will have full seating in their campus stadiums for...
Lara Gressley is an appellate attorney with more than a decade of experience. Burke Strunsky stepped away from his California judgeship after almost five years of service to run for Riverside County district attorney. Mike Hestrin is the incumbent district attorney who’s been in that position for eight years.
