ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanic Falls, ME

Mechanic Falls, Maine Man Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing His Neighbor During an Altercation

By Matt James
92 Moose
92 Moose
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to WGME 13, a Maine man is in custody following an incident that ended in him allegedly stabbing his neighbor. Located...

92moose.fm

Comments / 0

Related
WMTW

Man charged with murder after mother's body found apartment in Bath

BATH, Maine — A man is accused of killing his mother after her body was found at an apartment complex in Bath. Authorities discovered the body of 66-year-old Jeanine Ross at an apartment on Congress Street Tuesday afternoon. Maine State Police assisted in the investigation and Ross’ death was...
BATH, ME
B98.5

Police Arrest Maine Man For Murder Of His Mother

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 42 year old man living in Bath has been arrested and charged with the murder of his mother. According to the press release, just before Noon on Tuesday, May 24th, police responded to an apartment at 125 Congress Street in Bath. In the apartment, they discovered the body of 66 year old Jeanine Ross..
BATH, ME
WSB Radio

Police: Maine man allegedly shot, killed niece during a fight over a T-shirt

WELLS, Maine — A Maine man allegedly shot and killed his niece during a fight over a T-shirt, officials say. The Wells Police Department says in a Facebook post that 19-year-old Andrew Huber Young was arrested on Sunday for allegedly shooting three people Saturday, evening including his 2-year-old niece, Octavia Huber Young, who died from her injuries.
WMTW

Man barricaded inside Lewiston home, has been arrested

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston Police Department were on scene in Lewiston, attempting to convince a man barricaded inside of a house to come out. Police negotiators and mental health workers were at the home on Montello Street since 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The incident has since ended. Police have arrested...
LEWISTON, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubec, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
City
Mechanic Falls, ME
City
Lubec, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Mechanic Falls, ME
Crime & Safety
wabi.tv

2 arrested after gas station robbery in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Two people from Waterville are in custody on Tuesday after police say they robbed a gas station in Fairfield in the middle of the night. Police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the Circle K on Norridgewock Road. That’s when an employee called to...
FAIRFIELD, ME
WPFO

Police make largest drug bust in Maine town's history

HOLDEN (WGME) -- Police say they made the largest drug bust in Holden’s history. Holden police say they pulled over a car for a routine traffic stop on Sunday and discovered a gun, cash, heroin, Xanax, and a lot of fentanyl. The street value of the drugs is more...
HOLDEN, ME
92 Moose

Maine K9 Heroically Rescues Two Missing Persons

I thought I had the best job in the world until I became a canine handler. These words were spoken by Warden, Jake Voter. His K9 is named, Koda and according to Jake, Koda is the most important part the team, according to News Center Maine. That support is needed...
AUGUSTA, ME
Seacoast Current

Neighbor Dispute Leads to Nine-Hour Standoff in Berwick, Maine

A dispute between two neighbors led to a nearly nine-hour standoff in Berwick that started late Monday afternoon. Berwick Police were called to a home on Fox Ridge Drive around 5:30 p.m. when the resident said neighbor Kevin Cutler punctured the tire of his motorcycle with a knife. After a fight, Cutler went back to his house and fired a shot with a handgun, according to Capt. Jerry Locke.
BERWICK, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mechanic#Forks#Violent Crime#Wgme 13#Maine Listings
penbaypilot.com

Rockland man accused of stealing vehicle facing multiple charges

ROCKLAND — A 46-year-old Rockland man was arrested May 23 for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Rockland and driving it until he was apprehended by police after being involved in an incident in Waldo County. Rockland Police received a report May 23 of a vehicle stolen from Tillson Avenue...
ROCKLAND, ME
Big Country 96.9

Woman Injured in Crash Involving 3 FedEx Vehicles and Car in Alfred, Maine

A Sanford woman was injured Tuesday morning when three FedEx Trucks and a passenger car collided at the Alfred/Lyman town line. Maine State Police and emergency crews responded to the crash on Route 111 at around 10 a.m. The four vehicles were traveling west when they collided due to traffic slowing down and vehicles following too closely, according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety.
ALFRED, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wabi.tv

Corinth woman arrested on drug charges

BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - A Corinth woman was arrested on drug charges in Bradford. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was on rural patrol last Wednesday when he came across a vehicle on the side of the road. Jennifer Kane, 37, was out on bail at the...
CORINTH, ME
wabi.tv

Jury selection starts for Maine man accused of killing 3 people

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Jury selection for the trial of a man charged in the shooting deaths of three people started Monday morning. The attorney for Thomas Bonfanti of Northfield said his client’s trial could last two weeks. Bonfanti was charged with murder stemming from the shooting deaths of...
BELFAST, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor man sentenced to five years for drug possession, intent to distribute

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was sentenced to five years behind bars for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. A judge sentenced 35-year-old Blaine Footman Tuesday in federal court. According to court records, in May of 20-21, Bangor Police were called to a gas station...
BANGOR, ME
wgan.com

Police standoff in Berwick ends with man in custody

A Berwick man is facing multiple charges after a standoff Monday evening. Police say Kevin Cutler punctured a tire on his neighbor’s motorcycle at his home on Fox Ridge Road around 5:30 p.m. It resulted in a physical fight between the two, with Cutler allegedly going back to his home to grab a gun and then firing a round.
BERWICK, ME
WMTW

Officials: Driver speeds past York deputy cruiser, hits car head-on

PARSONSFIELD, Maine — A man is in custody after crashing a car head-on with another vehicle, sending a woman to a hospital. According to officials, a deputy spotted a car heading 'erratically' toward him in Parsonfield Tuesday afternoon. The car, driven by 58-year-old Daniel Kilton, passed the deputy's cruiser,...
92 Moose

92 Moose

Augusta, ME
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy