Mechanic Falls, Maine Man Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing His Neighbor During an Altercation

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 42 year old man living in Bath has been arrested and charged with the murder of his mother. According to the press release, just before Noon on Tuesday, May 24th, police responded to an apartment at 125 Congress Street in Bath. In the apartment, they discovered the body of 66 year old Jeanine Ross..

BATH, ME ・ 8 HOURS AGO