CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Around two dozen protesters wanted their voices heard Monday afternoon, calling on West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin to end the filibuster. They say want this piece of legislation to end so the majority can pass laws to deal with current issues like climate change and abortion rights, among others. Protesters are hoping that the non-violent direct action they are using—like blocking traffic will help make their point.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO