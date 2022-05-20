ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes Entry-Level Luxury Car Teased For The First Time

By Adrian Padeanu
 5 days ago
"The Economics of Desire" is how Mercedes named its strategy update announced this week. Some big changes are planned as the three-pointed star will focus more on bigger and pricier models to the detriment of its entry-level offerings. The number of compact cars will be cut from the existing seven models...

