Tampa, FL

Cru Cellars finds 12 years of success in Palma Ceia

By Jillian Ramos
 5 days ago
"It's just been really amazing to see the Tampa wine community grow. And just the idea of having like small production family wines, is what I started Cru as and seeing the wine community grow just so much more, beyong these four walls," explained Jennifer Bingham, Cru Cellars Owners.

Cru Cellars started right on South MacDill Avenue. In the beginning, it was cheese and a love for wine.

That was nearly 12 years ago. Since then, they've expanded this location to a full-service restaurant.

But Cru Cellars specializes in wine. Employees taste every single wine that comes through its doors, making sure it meets their standards.

"I think Jen's started bringing, you know, 10 years, 12 years, really started to bring in wines that, you know, no one had something to do even in the state of Florida. And I think as wine grows, Cru continues to kind of spearhead that, you know, small-batch family," explained Seth Davis, general manager of Cru Cellars Palma Ceia.

They've now expanded to three locations: Palma Ceia, Westshore and Armature Works.

"No, that was definitely not on my radar. I just wanted to drink good wine when I first opened," said Bingham.

Their ninth annual Rose and BBQ event is coming up this summer. Click here for more information.

