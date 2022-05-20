ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palma Ceia considered 'quintessential' South Tampa

By Jillian Ramos
 5 days ago
For 96 years the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce has worked with business owners and the community.

Recently, they moved their building right off Bay to Bay Boulevard in Palma Ceia.

"This area we've seen continue to grow over time. Many of the businesses that are here along Bay to Bay have been here for five, 10,15 or more years," Kelly Flannery, President and CEO of the South Tampa Chamber said. "The local community really has come out, especially in the past few years to support these local businesses. These are mom-and-pop shops. These are your friends, your family and your neighbors along Bay to Bay Boulevard. And we're excited to continue to see this district grow."

More than 600 businesses and community leaders work with the South Tampa Chamber to make the community better.

There are definitely old roots here, but the future is bright.

"The Palma Ceia neighborhood is quintessential South Tampa. You'll find here historic homes right next to modern homes. Some of the streets here are still brick lined. It's a really unique, beautiful feature. We also have the Palma Ceia commercial district which runs from West Bay to Bay Boulevard and South MacDill which features some of South Tampa's best restaurants as well as unique shops and stores. And it's a great place for people to be able to live, work and play," explained Flannery.

The chamber is hosting a hurricane preparedness breakfast coming up on June 1. Click here for more information and how to get involved.

