Celebrating the history of MacDill Air Force Base

By WFTS Digital Staff
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
Thousands of men and women from all branches of the military are right here in South Tampa because of MacDill Air Force Base.

In the late 1930s, the area that is now MacDill was pretty much a wasteland.

It took more than 20,000 civilian employees to make this area what is today.

"You'll find airmen, sailors, marines, airmen, you'll find members of the United States Space Force here now and civilian contractors," Stephen Ove, a historian at MacDill's sixth air refueling wing said. "Everybody you can possibly imagine that would be a part of a military base. We're here in one shape or form or another."

It also took a lot of work to make MacDill possible, and without that partnership with the City of Tampa it wouldn't exist.

Today MacDill is also home to central command and SOCOM.

fox13news.com

Three local counties see high levels of COVID-19 spread, experts say

TAMPA, Fla. - Parts of the Tampa Bay area are now showing high levels of COVID-19 spread, a leading expert at USF Health said Tuesday. According to Dr. Jason Salemi, who analyzes COVID-19 data in Florida for USF Health, the CDC typically updates its weekly map of community COVID-19 spread on Thursdays, indicating areas of low, medium and high rates of infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
10NEWS

Pasco County nurse reunited with dog, has stolen camper recovered

LOS ANGELES — Update: Mason Gray told 10 Tampa Bay on Tuesday morning that the camper has been found. Previous story: A Pasco County woman, working as a traveling nurse in Los Angeles is homeless. Her vintage camper and her dog were stolen over the weekend while she worked at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
10 Tampa Bay

F-16 Aircraft Monument gets new canopy at Freedom Lake Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — With Memorial Day just a week away, the F-16 Aircraft Monument in Pinellas Park is getting an upgrade. Lockheed Martin donated a new solarized translucent canopy to protect the aircraft on display at Freedom Lake Park, replacing the old, weathered covering. It was installed Monday afternoon at an event with city officials.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
mynews13.com

Central Florida's complete guide to Storm Season 2022

From supply kits and home insurance to storm tracking and power crew training, preparing for the Atlantic Hurricane season can feel like a herculean task. But local officials say they're ready for whatever may come our way, and Spectrum News 13 has everything you need to know to stay safe.
ORLANDO, FL
golfcourseindustry.com

Restoring Ross at Florida’s oldest club

Belleair Country Club, the oldest golf club in Florida and a layout so nice, Donald Ross designed it twice, has undertaken a massive restoration of its historic West Course. The architects at Fry/Straka Global Golf Course Design broke ground on the project in March, with plans to reopen all 18 holes by mid-November 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
University of Florida

Wild Sarasota Spotlight: watch out for woodpeckers — identifying local species

While most of us can deduce that a woodpecker is in the area by the resonance of their drumming, we may not know which pal from the Picidae family has stopped by for a visit. Unfortunately, woodpeckers of the Southeast are all black, white, and red so it can be challenging to keep them straight. That said, the three most common woodpeckers in our area – Pileated, Red-Bellied, and Downy – are distinct enough that with a little practice, you’ll be ID-ing your neighborhood excavators in no time.
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

McDonald’s workers plan strike throughout Florida

TAMPA, Fla. – McDonald’s workers in three Florida cities are planning to walk off the job on Monday, joining a nationwide wave of strikes at fast-food restaurants. McDonald’s workers are striking at three locations in Florida. Workers will go on strike at 10:45 a.m. at the location...
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

