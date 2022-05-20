GDOT sets price tag for Oconee Co intersection upgrade

316-Jimmie Daniel Road

The Georgia DOT says an early projected price tag for a reconfigured intersection at Highway 316 and Jimmie Daniel Road stands at $75 million. It’s work that could begin in 2024 and wrap up three years later. The DOT’s Kyle Collins says one plan calls for two traffic circles to replace the intersection in Oconee County.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is completing a series of reconstruction projects along the State Route (SR ) 316 corridor from SR 20 in Gwinnett County to SR 10 in Oconee County. The primary challenges to be addressed are high crash rates and congestion. The projects are proposed to reduce potential crash frequency and severity and improve operations and mobility along the corridor.

The project team for SR 316 at Jimmy Daniel Road, part of SR 316 Bundle 2 Design-Build projects, is hosting a virtual Public Information Open House (PIOH) from May 17-June 10, 2022.

If you are interested in learning more about the project, a Virtual Presentation and Q&A Session will be offered on May 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. Interested parties may join the virtual meeting by returning to this web page on the day of the meeting (May 26) to access meeting login credentials. A recording of the virtual meeting will be uploaded to the project website after the meeting.

Review newly published project information located in the interactive virtual meeting room portal below which includes informational handouts, proposed project concept, environmental information, and the opportunity to submit your comments. The project team will be accepting public comment on the projects from now until Friday, June 10, 2022. Georgia DOT encourages you to submit comments on the project following your review of the informational materials.

