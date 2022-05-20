ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, GA

GDOT sets price tag for Oconee Co intersection upgrade

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXFa4_0fkYfuut00
316-Jimmie Daniel Road

The Georgia DOT says an early projected price tag for a reconfigured intersection at Highway 316 and Jimmie Daniel Road stands at $75 million. It’s work that could begin in 2024 and wrap up three years later. The DOT’s Kyle Collins says one plan calls for two traffic circles to replace the intersection in Oconee County.

From the Oconee Co government website…

The Georgia Department of Transportation is completing a series of reconstruction projects along the State Route (SR ) 316 corridor from SR 20 in Gwinnett County to SR 10 in Oconee County. The primary challenges to be addressed are high crash rates and congestion. The projects are proposed to reduce potential crash frequency and severity and improve operations and mobility along the corridor.

Public Participation

Virtual Public Information Open House

The project team for SR 316 at Jimmy Daniel Road, part of SR 316 Bundle 2 Design-Build projects, is hosting a virtual Public Information Open House (PIOH) from May 17-June 10, 2022.

If you are interested in learning more about the project, a Virtual Presentation and Q&A Session will be offered on May 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. Interested parties may join the virtual meeting by returning to this web page on the day of the meeting (May 26) to access meeting login credentials. A recording of the virtual meeting will be uploaded to the project website after the meeting.

Review newly published project information located in the interactive virtual meeting room portal below which includes informational handouts, proposed project concept, environmental information, and the opportunity to submit your comments. The project team will be accepting public comment on the projects from now until Friday, June 10, 2022. Georgia DOT encourages you to submit comments on the project following your review of the informational materials.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Oconee Co reminds residents about need for water conservation

There is a reminder in Watkinsville, where Oconee County government officials say the odd-even system for outdoor water use will be in effect for the summer months. From the Oconee Co government website... As the county heads into summer and temperatures rise, Oconee County Water Resources reminds residents to adhere...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Rainy forecast prompts change in graduation plans

The Clarke County School District says plans for an outdoor graduation ceremony for Clarke Central High School have been scrapped because of the threat of rain. Commencement exercises that had been scheduled for Thursday morning will at Billy Henderson Stadium will instead take place in UGA’s Stegeman Coliseum. From...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Lake Hartwell crash victim identified

We have today the name of the Cherokee County teenager who was killed in a weekend boating accident on Lake Hartwell: the Hart County Coroner’s Office says Eric Beasley was 17 years old, from Canton. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, investigating the...
CANTON, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: two shootings in Athens, former Bulldog slugs it out in airport in Newark

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating shootings that wounded two people, a 40 year-old man and a 29 year-old man. Police say victims were taken to Athens hospitals for treatment of what were described as non life-threatening injuries. One of the shootings happened on Chalfont Lane, the other on Jennings Mill Parkway. There was no word on suspects or motive in either of the Athens shootings.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oconee County, GA
State
Georgia State
Oconee County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
wgxa.tv

Vehicle crashes into downtown Macon business, catches on fire

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A vehicle crashed into a building Sunday night and caught on fire, public safety officials say. According to Fire Chief Shane Edwards, a vehicle crashed into the Macon Auto building at 1047 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. After the crash, the vehicle caught fire, which further...
MACON, GA
WJBF

CCSO issues scam warning for CSRA

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has issued a scam alert for the CSRA. According to their Facebook page, a man calls claiming to be a deputy with CCSO. He alleges there is a warrant out and money needs to be paid in order not to be arrested. The scam artist […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Cobb County voters decide on three possible new cities

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The future of Cobb County is at stake next week, and the formation of three new cities is now in the hands of voters. The ballot measure could have major impacts on taxes, public services, and economic equality. The cityhood movements are happening in East...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WGAU

CCSD school year ends

School bells ring for a final time Wednesday in Athens: it is the last day of class in the Clarke County School District. Students are out on summer break and won’t return until the August 3 start of the 2022-23 school year. That will be the same day as the start of a new school year in Oconee County.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Collins
WGAU

Chance of stormy weather for Athens, NE Ga

We are weather watching in Athens and northeast Georgia, with the chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the forecast for much of the day today. GAZ001>009-011>016-019>025-027-030>039-041>062-066>076-078>086- 089>098-102>113-241200- Baldwin-Banks-Barrow-Bartow-Bibb-Bleckley-Butts-Carroll-Catoosa- Chattahoochee-Chattooga-Cherokee-Clarke-Clayton-Cobb-Coweta- Crawford-Crisp-Dade-Dawson-DeKalb-Dodge-Dooly-Douglas-Emanuel- Fannin-Fayette-Floyd-Forsyth-Gilmer-Glascock-Gordon-Greene- Gwinnett-Hall-Hancock-Haralson-Harris-Heard-Henry-Houston-Jackson- Jasper-Jefferson-Johnson-Jones-Lamar-Laurens-Lumpkin-Macon- Madison-Marion-Meriwether-Monroe-Montgomery-Morgan-Murray- Muscogee-Newton-North Fulton-Oconee-Oglethorpe-Paulding-Peach- Pickens-Pike-Polk-Pulaski-Putnam-Rockdale-Schley-South Fulton- Spalding-Stewart-Sumter-Talbot-Taliaferro-Taylor-Telfair-Toombs- Towns-Treutlen-Troup-Twiggs-Union-Upson-Walker-Walton-Warren- Washington-Webster-Wheeler-White-Whitfield-Wilcox-Wilkes- Wilkinson- 417 AM EDT Mon May 23 2022.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdot#Design#Traffic Accident#Oconee Co#Q A Session
WJBF

Changes coming to Richmond County Schools for 2022-2023

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – As this school year comes to a close, Richmond County School Board members are already planning for next year. During the May 17th, Board of Education meeting, members approved a new bell schedule to begin for the 2022-23 school year. This schedule adjusts the start and end times for schools […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WGAU

CCSD names valedictorians, salutatorians for Class of ‘22

The Clarke County School District names this year’s class valedictorians and salutatorians, those graduating seniors with this year’s highest and second-highest grade point averages. Hadiza Sarr and Jacob Weiszer take the honors at Cedar Shoals High School, while Ludwig Lechtreck and Gretchen Hinger winning the top scholastic billing at Clarke Central.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
11Alive

DeKalb school district is reprinting nearly 6,000 diplomas

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County School District is about to spend thousands of dollars to print its high school diplomas -- again. The district is ditching its first batch after they were printed and signed by the previous superintendent, Cheryl Watson-Harris. She was terminated from her role in April. Watson-Harris was hired to lead the district in 2020.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Restaurant inspections — April 24-May 8, 2022

The following restaurant health inspection scores were obtained from the Georgia Department of Health. Inspections were completed between April 24-May 8, 2022. • Arby’s #5590 — 4145 Ga. Highway 20, Buford; 100. • Brown Bag Deli and Cafe — 340 Town Center Ave., Suite A-2, Suwanee; 100.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

New waterpark to open in metro Atlanta

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County hopes to attract visitors from around the world with the new Spivey Splash Water Park. Clayton County Commissioner DeMont Davis and the parks department hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Splash Park on Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
69K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy