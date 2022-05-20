Polly “Ruby” Henderson Long, age 96 of Clinton

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says that an investigation has led to the indictment and arrest of a Knoxville man on a charge of aggravated statutory rape. 25-year-old Christopher M. Davidson was indicted after an investigation into Davidson’s alleged actions with a juvenile, who was 13 at the time of the incident. No details, including the gender of the victim or when the incident occurred, were released by the ACSO when it announced the arrest on Tuesday. According to the Sheriff’s announcement, evidence was obtained by Detective Darrell Slater and tested by the TBI. Once the results of those tests came back, prosecutors presented the case to the grand jury, which returned an indictment against Davidson.

ANDERSON COUNTY, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO