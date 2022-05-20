ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, TN

Polly “Ruby” Henderson Long, age 96 of Clinton

By Jim Harris
WYSH AM 1380
 5 days ago

Polly “Ruby” Henderson Long, age 96 of Clinton, born on July 4, 1925, in Buchanan County, VA, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, of natural causes. She is preceded in death by her...

www.wyshradio.com

WYSH AM 1380

Martha “Marty” Jane Marlow, age 84

Martha “Marty” Jane Marlow, age 84, passed away at her home in Clinton, TN on Friday, May 20th, 2022. Marty was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She was a great cook and a social butterfly who could light up the whole room with her beautiful soul. Marty will be deeply missed, and she leaves behind a host of friends and family.
CLINTON, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Chester “Red” Cox, 83 of Clinton

Chester “Red” Cox, 83 of Clinton moved on toward the glory of eternal life in Heaven on Sunday, May 22nd, 2022. Red was a lifelong resident of Anderson County and had a proud career as a self-employed businessman. For over 30 years he owned and operated Jerry’s Market in Clinton, a traditional country store and welcoming gathering place for anyone who walked through his door.
CLINTON, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Lorene Yarber Dew, age 92 of Brentwood, formerly of Norris

Lorene Yarber Dew, age 92 of Brentwood formerly of Norris went home to be with her heavenly father on Monday, May 23, 2022, at her daughters’ residence. She was born November 22, 1929, in Anderson County to the late Clyde and Dot Yarber. Lorene was a member of Norris First Baptist Church and also attended Sinking Springs United Methodist Church. Throughout her life she loved to sew, cook, crochet, make quilts, walking with her friends and relatives but most of all she loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death daughter, Anna Raines; brothers, James Yarber, Jackie Yarber, and Charles Yarber; sister, Betty Hensley.
NORRIS, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Milinda Kirkland, age 63

Milinda Kirkland, age 63, passed away at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN on Monday, May 23rd, 2022. Milinda is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Jean Driggers. She is survived by her brother, Gary Driggers of Palatka, FL, along with nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
CLINTON, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Roy Lee Carr Jr. (Lee), 67

Roy Lee Carr Jr. (Lee), 67, died May 20, 2022 at Fort Sanders Regional Center for Advanced Medicine after an extended illness. Lee was born in Chicago Illinois on November 6, 1955 to Donna and Roy Carr. The family moved to Powell when Lee was about 4, where he resided for the rest of his life.
POWELL, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Fraterville Mine Disaster remembered 120 years later

(By Leean Tupper, AC Mayor’s Office) Officials gathered on May 19th, to conduct a wreath ceremony in recognition of the 120thAnniversary of the Fraterville Mine disaster, considered one of the worst mining accidents in the history of the United States. Lt. Governor Randy McNally, Rep. John Ragan, Anderson County...
ROCKY TOP, TN
WYSH AM 1380

MEDIC: Parrott Head Week promotion continues rain or shine!

Rain or shine, MEDIC Regional Blood Center wants to remind you that it is kicking off summer and looking to stabilize the blood product inventory ahead of this Memorial Day weekend with the annual Parrot Head Week promotion. The celebration will continue through this Friday at all of MEDIC’s donor...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

“Miss Kelly” taking her talents to Rocky Top Public Library

A new director has been named at the Rocky Top Public Library. Longtime Director Norma Day passed away in April at the age of 67. Last week, the Anderson County Library Board voted to hire Kelly Harris to succeed her. In the interest of full disclosure, Kelly Harris is the...
ROCKY TOP, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Reminder: VBS starts next week at six area churches

The member churches of the Clinton Baptist Association (CBA), located throughout Anderson County and the surrounding area, are excited to announce their Vacation Bible School scheduled for this summer. On Tuesday, May 31st when Vacation Bible School (VBS) begins at Blessed Hope Baptist in Knoxville. It continues through June 3rd.
CLINTON, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Patricia Ann Thompson Hall, age 78, of Kingston

Patricia Ann Thompson Hall, age 78, of Kingston passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Roane Medical Center. She was born April 18, 1944 in Harriman and was a graduate of South Harriman High School. She attended Chapman Grove Baptist Church in earlier years. Patricia retired from Boeing in 2009 where she had worked in aircraft assembly. She enjoyed her flowers, working crossword puzzles and shopping. She had a special love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Skyler & Velma Thompson; sister, Ruby Thompson; brother, Robert Thompson; daughter-in-law, Lori Hall.
KINGSTON, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Deaths increase in Anderson, Knox: New report

Overall deaths across Knox and Anderson counties rose more than 12% last year and accidental deaths climbed 32% from the previous year, according to the 2022 Annual Report released by The Knox County Regional Forensic Center (RFC). The center serves as the Office for the Chief Medical Examiner for Knox...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Knoxville man charged with statutory rape in Anderson

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says that an investigation has led to the indictment and arrest of a Knoxville man on a charge of aggravated statutory rape. 25-year-old Christopher M. Davidson was indicted after an investigation into Davidson’s alleged actions with a juvenile, who was 13 at the time of the incident. No details, including the gender of the victim or when the incident occurred, were released by the ACSO when it announced the arrest on Tuesday. According to the Sheriff’s announcement, evidence was obtained by Detective Darrell Slater and tested by the TBI. Once the results of those tests came back, prosecutors presented the case to the grand jury, which returned an indictment against Davidson.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

CRCTU announces Kids Fish Free Day plans

The Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host its Kids Fish Free Day on June 11th from 9 am to 1 pm at the Miller Island Boat Access in Norris. Kids Fish Free Day is open to all boys and girls up to the age of 16 years old, but organizers encourage you to register early, as the event will be limited to the first 50 who sign up.
NORRIS, TN
WYSH AM 1380

New look for UCOR, same mission

Monday was the first day of work for the new-look United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) as the company undertakes the $8.3 billion Oak Ridge Reservation Cleanup Contract. The company is a new configuration of UCOR, formerly an Amentum-led partnership with Jacobs. Under the new name and new contract, Amentum and Jacobs are joined by Honeywell to form the leadership team. Additional teaming partners of the joint venture are RSI Entech, StrataG, Longenecker & Associates, and Environmental Alternatives Inc. (EAI).
OAK RIDGE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

CCSO arrests one following drug investigation

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that a woman was arrested after detectives executed a search warrant at a home in LaFollette on Friday. In a release, the CCSO says that the warrant was obtained following an investigation into alleged drug sales at the home of a woman identified as Amanda Kay Parker on Beals Lane. The investigation, which began after neighborhood complaints, included what the CCSO called “several undercover controlled drug purchases” from Parker.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

Community Policy