Athens, GA

UGA dorm plan: pay upperclassmen to move

By Tim Bryant
 5 days ago
myers hall

The University of Georgia is offering sophomores, juniors, and seniors up to $35 hundred to give up their dorm rooms. UGA is looking to make space for incoming first-year students.

UGA is seeing more accepted high school seniors deciding to enroll at the Athens campus, spurring a rush on dorm rooms. The university requires first-year, full-time undergraduate students to live in campus residence halls.

“The on-campus living and learning experience is a hallmark of an undergraduate education at UGA, and we firmly believe it contributes positively to our stellar retention rate for first-year students, as well as to our high graduation rates,” said UGA spokesman Gregory Trevor. “University Housing is implementing an incentive program for current 2022-23 residence hall contract holders to accommodate our incoming first-year students.” Read more…

