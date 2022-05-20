ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Datz launches new menu, brings back old favorites

By Jillian Ramos
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=131hw3_0fkYfWvZ00

One of the most well-known casual restaurants in South Tampa is located right in Palma Ceia.

This original Datz location opened in 2009 on MacDill Avenue.

They just recently launched a new menu, bringing back some old favorites and introducing some new ones, too.

Some of the items like the Cuban sandwich and the Datchos were even inspired and created by staff members.

"So you know, we really value what the guest has to say, in terms of whether it's positive or negative," Tyler Brown, General Manager of Datz Tampa said. "That's how we make improvements here at Datz. So a lot of guests, when we removed the Thai One On or April in Paris, they wanted it back, they requested it back. And luckily, we were able to make that happen."

Datz now has three locations in Tampa Bay and multiple concepts, too.

You can read more about them by clicking here.

Comments / 0

Related
thatssotampa.com

Driftlight debuts sensational steak dinner at JW Marriott Hotel in Tampa

Driftlight Restaurant, and Driftlight Lounge bring luxurious flavor to Downtown Tampa. The gorgeously decorated restaurants offer premier views of the city, and the aesthetic is matched by the culinary decadence in the kitchen. Located on the ground floor of the JW Marriott Hotel in Water Street Tampa, Driftlight is a new must-visit spot for residents, and a wonderful new haunt for visitors in the area.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Hidden Gems: Simply Done Donuts, a quaint sweet spot in Tampa

Simply Done Donuts is the purveyor of sweet and savory cake donuts in the city of Tampa. The concept first arrived here in the summer of 2019 in the former home of Mini Doughnut Factory, and then the pandemic happened. The ownership behind Simply Done worked tenaciously to fore relationships in the community, bring sweetness wherever they could, and now, several years in, they’ve become a staple morning spot for so many in the city.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Tampa, FL
City
Palma Ceia, FL
Tampa, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Restaurants
stpetecatalyst.com

Buccaneers chairman’s group buys St. Pete Beach resort for $84.2M

The historic Dolphin Beach Resort in St. Pete Beach is now owned by Tampa Bay Buccaneers co-owner and co-chairman Bryan Glazer. The SCG Beach Hospitality LLC, which is owned by Glazer, purchased the resort in an $84.2 million deal from Dolphin Holdings Limited Inc., according to Pinellas County records. The...
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
thatssotampa.com

With $236 million sale, NOVEL Midtown breaks a record in Tampa

Midtown Tampa continues to set a new standard for living in the city. Novel Apartments have sold for more than $236 million. The news was first reported by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. This would be the first time in the city’s history that a market-rate multifamily property has sold for more than $600,000/unit. The news is getting out that Tampa is one of the best places to live in the country.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Brown
995qyk.com

3 Tampa Area Theaters Offering $2 Movies This Summer

Top Gun Maverick with Tom Cruise is expected the pack theaters this weekend. Most of us have yet to head back to the movies since the pandemic hit. It’s so much easier to stay at home and just load up a movie on one of the dozens of streaming services. So movie theaters realize they have to offer deals to entice you to bring you back for good.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

St. Pete’s Palladium Theater announces summer concert lineup

ST. PETERSBURG — The Palladium Theater recently announced its summer concert lineup featuring a unique mix of artists ranging from jazz favorite Bryan J. Hughes with a tribute to Nat King Cole to indie rock legends The Mountain Goats and Live Band Burlesque. The Palladium invites guests back to...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thegabber.com

Live Music on the Beaches: May 27-30

Friday, May 27: DJ MPSoup, 12 p.m.; Paul Anthony Band, 6 p.m. Saturday, May 28: DJ Ali V, 12 p.m.; Jahfari, 6 p.m. Sunday, May 29: DJ Fabian, 11:30 p.m.; 4 p.m., The Foundation. North End Taphouse. 2908 1/2 Beach Blvd. S. Thursday, May 26: John Frinzi, 6:30 p.m. Friday,...
GULFPORT, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

The Best Restaurants Near University Town Center

8194 Tourist Center Drive, Bradenton, (941) 306-5848, dimsumsarasota.com. Bring your sense of adventure with you to dine on “dim sum all day.” With its mind-blowing variety, Dim Sum King (pictured at top) will keep your palate guessing. If you’re new to the dim sum game, rely on your server to be your guide. We love the shu mai and delicate Shanghai-style dumplings. They also offer an extensive menu of larger Chinese meals which are sure to hit the spot, that is if you can tear yourself away from the tempting and colorful dim sum menu.
BRADENTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Tampa#Cuban Sandwich#Food Drink
995qyk.com

The 4th Most Popular Place To Live In The U.S. Is Here In Tampa Bay

Zillow has released their ranking of the most popular place to buy a house in the United States. The 4th most popular place on the list happens to be right here in Tampa Bay. Westchase came in 4th on the list and the only Florida market on their list. Zillow reported the average Westchase house is worth $537,668, and prices have gone up nearly 10% in the first three months of 2022.
WESTCHASE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cltampa.com

New seafood market in St. Pete, Sunda New Asian comes to Tampa, and more local foodie news

Pierogi Bar Adjacent to Treasure Island Beach and Gulfport, the aptly-named Pierogi Bar boasts a small, straightforward menu filled with variations of the Eastern European delicacy. There are many types of fillings for its pierogis, ranging from savory options like the traditional potato and cheese to sauerkraut and mushrooms. Other dishes on the newly-opened restaurant’s menu include fried potato pancakes, the traditional beet-based soup borscht and its exclusive Kozak platter—complete with two kobasa sausages, three potato pancakes and three pierogis. Before the recently-acquired brick and mortar, owner Daryna Voloshyn's customers placed bulk orders via phone and either picked them up at her house or got their pierogies delivered, cottage kitchen-style. 6661 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. pierogi.bar.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tackling homelessness in Tampa

They plan to break ground later this year for 200 Hope Cottages. They are small, one-room structures with electricity, heat and bedding. Bathroom, shower, and kitchen facilities will also be expanded here.
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Pasco County nurse reunited with dog, has stolen camper recovered

LOS ANGELES — Update: Mason Gray told 10 Tampa Bay on Tuesday morning that the camper has been found. Previous story: A Pasco County woman, working as a traveling nurse in Los Angeles is homeless. Her vintage camper and her dog were stolen over the weekend while she worked at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy