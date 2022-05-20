Datz launches new menu, brings back old favorites

One of the most well-known casual restaurants in South Tampa is located right in Palma Ceia.

This original Datz location opened in 2009 on MacDill Avenue.

They just recently launched a new menu, bringing back some old favorites and introducing some new ones, too.

Some of the items like the Cuban sandwich and the Datchos were even inspired and created by staff members.

"So you know, we really value what the guest has to say, in terms of whether it's positive or negative," Tyler Brown, General Manager of Datz Tampa said. "That's how we make improvements here at Datz. So a lot of guests, when we removed the Thai One On or April in Paris, they wanted it back, they requested it back. And luckily, we were able to make that happen."

Datz now has three locations in Tampa Bay and multiple concepts, too.

