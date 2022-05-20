ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Toffee to Go celebrates 20 years in South Tampa

By Jillian Ramos
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qD4FL_0fkYfMLX00

Take a drive down Bay to Bay Boulevard, in the heart of Palma Ceia, and a bright green building will welcome you.

Jim and Lisa Schalk started Toffee To Go inside their South Tampa home years ago. It started off as gifts for family and friends and turned into a business a short time later.

Today, they've since expanded to selling their homemade toffee and other desserts at Desserts by Toffee To Go.

"But all the desserts are made here from scratch. And we have a pastry chef because like I said, I do all the toffee over in Pinellas," said Jim Schalk.

They also have a toffee production facility in Pinellas Park.

Jim is the mastermind behind the old family recipe. It's something he loves to make and because of that it's become a staple in the community.

"South Tampa is great. I mean, it just becomes so much more walkable people are out especially during COVID people were out walking all the time was great. I mean, I love supporting local businesses. You know, we're a small local company and the community has rallied around us, really from day one. Yeah, I mean, it's just phenomenal," said Lisa Schalk.

To celebrate 20 years in business they're also launching some pecan brittle. And, keep an eye out for plans in the future to expand.

The business also ships nationwide. Click here for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
sarasotamagazine.com

The Best Restaurants Near University Town Center

8194 Tourist Center Drive, Bradenton, (941) 306-5848, dimsumsarasota.com. Bring your sense of adventure with you to dine on “dim sum all day.” With its mind-blowing variety, Dim Sum King (pictured at top) will keep your palate guessing. If you’re new to the dim sum game, rely on your server to be your guide. We love the shu mai and delicate Shanghai-style dumplings. They also offer an extensive menu of larger Chinese meals which are sure to hit the spot, that is if you can tear yourself away from the tempting and colorful dim sum menu.
BRADENTON, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Sarasota circus philanthropist's condo hits market for $7.95 million

The sprawling Gulf-front condo that belonged to the man who built the world's largest collection of circus miniatures is on sale for $7.95 million, the highest-priced listing in Longboat Key's luxurious L'Ambiance.Howard C. Tibbals, who created the Howard Bros. Circus Model, a complete miniature reproduction of a 1920s circus that's now part of the Tibbals Learning Center at the Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, died last year.Specs: 5,100 feet of interior space. 5 beds, 4 full and 2 half baths.Highlight: The French country-style kitchen has a center island, La Cornue electric range, two refrigerators, an ice maker, three ovens, two microwaves, wine storage and marble countertops.What we love: Those views. Many rooms boast walls of windows with Gulf views, and most offer access to the outside spaces, including a long Gulf-front terrace with a private staircase to the beach and pool. Photo: Hover Bureau Photo: Hover Bureau Photo: Hover Bureau
SARASOTA, FL
cdcgamingreports.com

Floridian hits for $1.3 million on Aristocrat’s Dragon Link at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa

On Monday, May 16, a lucky Clearwater, Fla., resident visited Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and won $1,307,076 while playing Aristocrat Gaming’s Dragon Link progressive slot game. Dragon Link’s $1 million progressive jackpot can be found at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Hard Rock...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Pinellas Park, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
Palma Ceia, FL
Tampa, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Restaurants
ABC Action News WFTS

Reminiscing on the start of Outback in South Tampa

"First opened up there wasn't a lot of traffic, and that we didn't advertise it first. So what we used to do is everyone worked every day and so they'd let some people off and they'd make us sit by the windows and they pull our cars in the parking lot and make it look like it was full," explained Richard Menendez, bartender at Outback Steakhouse.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Tampa#Toffee#Food Drink#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WFLA

Whale shark spotted off St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A whale shark was recently spotted by a charter captain off St. Pete Beach. Glen Taylor posted video and photos of the shark on Facebook. Taylor said he was 25 miles offshore when he saw the shark. “This monster just came by!” someone says in one of the videos […]
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy