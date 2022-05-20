Toffee to Go celebrates 20 years in South Tampa

Take a drive down Bay to Bay Boulevard, in the heart of Palma Ceia, and a bright green building will welcome you.

Jim and Lisa Schalk started Toffee To Go inside their South Tampa home years ago. It started off as gifts for family and friends and turned into a business a short time later.

Today, they've since expanded to selling their homemade toffee and other desserts at Desserts by Toffee To Go.

"But all the desserts are made here from scratch. And we have a pastry chef because like I said, I do all the toffee over in Pinellas," said Jim Schalk.

They also have a toffee production facility in Pinellas Park.

Jim is the mastermind behind the old family recipe. It's something he loves to make and because of that it's become a staple in the community.

"South Tampa is great. I mean, it just becomes so much more walkable people are out especially during COVID people were out walking all the time was great. I mean, I love supporting local businesses. You know, we're a small local company and the community has rallied around us, really from day one. Yeah, I mean, it's just phenomenal," said Lisa Schalk.

To celebrate 20 years in business they're also launching some pecan brittle. And, keep an eye out for plans in the future to expand.

The business also ships nationwide. Click here for more information.