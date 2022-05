Section III has announced matchups for the class softball tournaments that start this week. Cincinnatus (5-8) is the ninth seed in the Class D Tournament. The Lions take on eighth-seeded Hamilton (13-5) in the first round this Tuesday at 5 p.m. The winner of this game moves on to the quarterfinal round to face host and top-seeded Stockbridge Valley (14-2) at 5 p.m. Thursday.

CINCINNATUS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO