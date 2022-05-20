ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk says he is spending less than 5% of his time on the Twitter acquisition deal

By Isobel Asher Hamilton
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5drX_0fkYcQoG00
Elon Musk.

HANNIBAL HANSCHKE /Getty Images

  • Elon Musk said he's spending less than 5% of his time on his Twitter acquisition deal.
  • Musk's proposed takeover of Twitter appears to have damaged investor trust in Tesla.
  • Musk declared this week the Twitter deal is on hold.

Elon Musk wants the world to know his proposed $44 billion takeover of Twitter is not distracting him from his other companies .

"To be clear, I'm spending <5% (but actually) of my time on the Twitter acquisition," Musk said in a tweet Thursday .

"It ain't rocket science!" he added.

Musk's Twitter deal appears to have damaged investor trust in Tesla.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a note to investors that the Twitter deal has been a "black eye for Musk and Tesla's stock." Tesla stock has fallen almost 29% since Musk announced his bid to acquire Twitter had been accepted amid a wider sell-off in tech stocks .

Ives also said the "distraction risks" posed by the deal were significant given that Tesla is facing the "worst supply chain crisis seen in modern history," due to COVID-19 lockdowns in China .

Musk said in his tweet he had spent the previous day at Tesla's new gigafactory in Texas. He then travelled to SpaceX's Starbase launch site.

"Tesla is on my mind 24/7," he added.

Elon Musk rounded off the tweet with a meme poking fun at his Twitter takeover bid.

Musk recently declared his proposed deal with Twitter was on hold until he saw evidence of how the company calculates the number of bots on its platform.

Several analysts said this is likely a ploy by Musk to try to force Twitter back to the negotiating table and get a better price amid a broad selloff in tech stocks.

He may even be looking for a pretext to abandon the deal completely, which will be difficult for him to do without risking litigation .

Twitter's CEO, Parag Agrawal, and its head of legal, Vijaya Gadde, told the company's staff in an all-hands meeting Thursday that despite Musk's claims, the deal will go through at the agreed price, Insider's Kali Hays reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Fox News

Elon Musk triggers liberals with tweet on ‘Biden’s mistake’: ‘Proof being rich doesn’t make you smart’

Elon Musk’s tweet on how President Joe Biden was elected compared to how he's governing caused a big uproar among Twitter leftists this week. The world’s richest man gave his assessment on the current commander-in-chief's boring presidential campaign, knocking Biden and his administration for acting as if they had a mandate to change the country.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Fears for His Life After Russian Threats

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk has never been afraid to confront his opponents publicly. From his Silicon Valley peers like recently Bill Gates, the co-founder of software giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report, to President Joe Biden, the richest man in the world fears no one. It's one of the qualities his more than 91.5 million Twitter followers admire.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TheStreet

Tesla and Musk Have Bad News For Their Customers

This is the word that some Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report customers will have to learn to integrate into their daily lives because they will need patience to get their Tesla cars, which have become the ultimate. The manufacturer of electric vehicles is affected by the wall of...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says US Is Already In A Recession, Could Last Up To 18 Months Before 'Boom Time Again'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said Monday the U.S. is probably in a recession— and added that it could get worse and last up to a year-and-a-half. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who was speaking remotely at an All-In Summit being held in Miami, said recession could lead to misallocation of capital and warned companies should to ensure they have enough reserves.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Elon Musk says he is ‘OK with going to hell’ as he suggests he could be killed

Elon Musk has said he is “OK with going to hell” as he continues to speculate on his own death.The billionaire had previously talked about dying “under mysterious circumstances” amid a spat with the head of Russia’s space agency.“I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination,” he wrote in his latest post.Mr Musk’s run of posts began when he shared a post from Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency, which accused him of having aided fascists in Ukraine by providing Starlink space internet satellites.“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hannibal Hanschke#Wedbush#Starbase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
deseret.com

Elon Musk on housing bubble: ‘They dug their own graves — a lesson we should all take to heart’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently added the housing market into the mix of his Twitter commentary. Musk weighs in on housing: Musk’s commentary stemmed from a tweet by Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus (who uses the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto) saying cryptocurrency was “created as a statement against central bank control” after the Great Recession that followed fallout from the 2008 housing bubble burst, which was fueled by a subprime mortgage crisis.
REAL ESTATE
insideevs.com

"There Will Be Blood" - Elon Musk Announces Litigation Department Amidst Allegations

It's been a rough few weeks for Tesla CEO Elon Musk. This time last month Tesla stock was nearing an all-time high and Musk was on the verge of buying Twitter. However, now the Twitter deal is stalling and Tesla stock has plummeted by over 30%. Meanwhile Musk is facing sexual misconduct allegations dating back to half a decade ago.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

502K+
Followers
32K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy