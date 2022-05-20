ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden trying to organize first meeting with Saudi crown prince, CNN reports — a major climbdown after saying he didn't consider him an equal

By Bill Bostock
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) and President Joe Biden (R.)

AP Photo/Susan Walsh/Sputnik via AFP

  • Biden may meet with Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman in June, CNN reported.
  • He was once dismissive of the prince — known as MBS — but now wants Saudi Arabia on side.
  • MBS in a recent interview said he doesn't care what Biden thinks of him.

President Joe Biden may meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman next month, CNN reported , a sign that the US is deadly serious about winning back his affections.

A meeting between Biden and Crown Prince Mohammed, the kingdom's de facto leader also known as MBS, would likely happen on the fringes of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh, CNN reported.

Biden is expected to visit Israel next month, and may link the trips.

A meeting would be a significant climbdown for Biden, who pledged to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" in the run up to the 2020 election.

The US then effectively demoted MBS to the rank of defense minister, saying he was not an equal head of state. Instead, the US said his Biden's counterpart was King Salman, MBS's ailing father who has long delegated the actual running of the nation to his son. Biden has yet to meet or speak to MBS via any medium.

In turn, MBS has said he doesn't care what Biden thinks of him and reportedly shouted at US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in September when the latter raised the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi, which the CIA concluded that MBS likely ordered .

Relations soured further last year after Saudi Arabia and the UAE felt let down by the slow US response to a series of terror attacks in the Arabian Gulf.

More recently, the US had hoped that Saudi Arabia would boost oil production last month after Washington banned imports of Russian oil following President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

The Saudis declined , however, with MBS reportedly ignoring attempts from Biden to call him .

In recent weeks, top US officials, including CIA director Bill Burns and White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk, have flown to Saudi Arabia to try to build bridges.

In a sign of how seriously the US is taking relations with the Gulf, this week Biden also sent an unusually high-level delegation to the UAE, Saudi Arabia's closest ally, to pay respects after the passing of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

The delegation was led by Vice President Kamala Harris and included Burns, secretary of state Antony Blinken, and defense secretary Lloyd J. Austin.

There are signs that the US and Saudi Arabia are getting over their differences.

Biden recently appointed a new US ambassador to Saudi Arabia after a long absence and, on Wednesday, Saudi deputy defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with McGurk and Sullivan.

The official Saudi readout of the meeting said they discussed "ways to solidify and deepen relations between the two countries."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 120

Alfred E Neuman
5d ago

Biden is buying oil from those who planned and executed 9/11 erasing the energy independence created by Trump. Biden also refuses to take Canada up on its offer supply an additional 900,000 BPD. Biden is funding Terrorists. Google it.

Reply(22)
93
madashell
5d ago

My experience with family members having brain issues was they tend to say what comes into their head. No filter. He’s said some amazingly cringy statements as a president. Like a child. And for all of Trump’s haters, that man knew how to talk to other leaders. But now we’re living with Brandon. Not sure how this will all end.

Reply(16)
55
Sandra Scarbrough
5d ago

Biden has to go crawling to Saudi Arabian oil companies, when we have enough oil here at home, keeping the price of gas just as high or higher!

Reply(1)
46
Robb Report

The Biden Administration Is Moving to Convert Seized Russian Superyachts Into Cash Aid for Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. The Biden administration plans to accelerate the process for moving seized superyachts through the US court system, with the goal of selling off the assets and donating the proceeds to Ukraine. Two high-profile superyacht seizures last week show that the pressure on Russian oligarchs does not seem to be slowing. Last Thursday, a Fijian judge ruled that local law enforcement could impound Amadea, a 348-foot superyacht valued at $325 million. The judge ruled that the yacht, which US authorities claim belongs to Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, could not leave the island nation as the...
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

