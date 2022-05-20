High prevalence of fentanyl in Tompkins County street drugs

On Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 12:53 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Catina Y. Overbaugh, age 48, of Seneca Falls, New York following two incidents. On Friday, May 20, 2022, police received a delayed report that Overbaugh grabbed another individual by the neck and threatened to cause them physical harm if they were to call the police. No one was injured during the incident. As a result of the investigation, police charged Overbaugh with harassment in the second degree, a violation; menacing in the third degree, a class B misdemeanor; and coercion in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO