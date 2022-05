Erik ten Hag has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo is in his plans next season as the Dutchman was unveiled as Manchester United’s new manager.Ten Hag was speaking at Old Trafford in his first press conference as new head coach, where he set out his hopes to take the club forwards after a disppointing season ended in a 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Sunday, which Ten Hag watched from the stands. One of the few bright spots in a poor season was the performance of Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 18 league goals and 24 in total. Asked whether the 37-year-old Ronaldo...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO