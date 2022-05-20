Ray Torrillo, Republican, Jefferson County Board of Education Place 3

Professional: Has served as special district judge and special master in the Bessemer Division. Named among Birmingham’s Top Women Attorneys every year since 2018; named among Birmingham’s Top Family Law Attorneys in 2022; named a Super Lawyers Mid-South Rising Star, 2017-19. Has served on multiple committees for the Alabama State, Birmingham and Bessemer bar associations, including health and wellness and pro bono committees. Member of the boards of Legal Scout, 2018; Legal Aid Society of Birmingham, 2016-present including vice president in 2018 and president in 2019; Birmingham Bar Association executive committee, 2021; member of the FBI Citizen’s Academy, 2011, and the alumni association for the Birmingham Chapter, including as board executive vice president, 2019 and secretary, 2013-2016. Guardian ad litem for Alabama courts, 2010-present.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO