ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Ray Torrillo, Republican, Jefferson County Board of Education Place 3

By Solomon Crenshaw Jr.
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
 5 days ago

Professional experience: Has experience as a echnical analyst, in banking and working in financial software...

birminghamwatch.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

JeffCo Hears About Juvenile Justice Efforts

The Jefferson County Commission saw an extensive presentation Tuesday morning on the entities involved with youth detention and the juvenile justice system. After hearing about rehabilitation, recidivism and the humanity of the young people in the system, commissioners learned that they’ll have to tune in next time to find out what’s being sought monetarily.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, AL
Elections
Local
Alabama Government
Jefferson County, AL
Education
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
County
Jefferson County, AL
Local
Alabama Education
Jefferson County, AL
Government
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Carita Venable, Democrat, Jefferson County Board of Education, District 5

Political experience: Appointed to Jefferson County Board of Education in 2019, served as vice president, currently in second term as president. Professional experience: Teacher in Birmingham City Schools; Jefferson County Schools: instructional coach, school improvement supervisor, assistant principal, and principal; Southern Regional Education Board: senior leadership coach. Civic experience: Education...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Sheila Tyson, Jefferson County Commission, District 2

Political experience: Former District 6 Birmingham city councilor, current commissioner for Jefferson County District 2. Professional experience: Bookkeeper. Civic experience: Convener, Alabama Black Women’s Roundtable. Education: Studied business accounting at the Quartermaster School operated by the U.S. Army. Main issues: Tyson ranks efforts in improving affordable housing among her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education#Republicans#Sports Games#Football Games#Uab#Campaign Info
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Kerri Page Parker, JeffCo District Court Judge, Place 10

Political experience: First run for office but previously worked for the congressional office in the 7th Congressional District. Professional experience: Staff attorney of the Legal Aid Society of Birmingham; staff attorney, YWCA of Central Alabama; staff attorney, Rocky Mountain Children’s Law Center; attorney, Parker Law Firm LLC; regional outreach director, U.S. House of Representatives 7th District; attorney, Kerri Page Parker, attorney at law; attorney, C. Thompson & Associates. Member or former member of Alabama, Magic City, Birmingham, Colorado bar associations. Alabama Lawyers Association, northern district representative, 2000, member 2005. Legal Aid Society, board of directors, 2002-2004.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Bill Veitch, Republican, Deputy District Attorney, Bessemer Division

Deputy District Attorney, 10th Judicial Circuit, Bessemer Division. Political experience: Appointed district attorney in the Bessemer division in 2016; ran unsuccessfully for DA in 2018; Former member of the Hoover Board of Education. Professional experience: Chief assistant district attorney for Jefferson County, Bessemer Division, former District Attorney in the Bessemer...
BESSEMER, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Ben Larkin, Democrat, Jefferson County Circuit Court, Place 20

Political experience: Was one of 26 applicants to replace retiring Circuit Judge Caryl Privett in 2012. He was not successful. Professional experience: No information available. Education: Graduated Birmingham Southern College, 1995; University School of Law, 1998. Main issues: No information available. Top contributors: Andrew Trotta, $1,000; Yaghmai Law, $1,500; Himself,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

LaTanya Millhouse, State House of Representatives, District 52

Political experience: Ran for Birmingham City Council, District 6, in 2019. Civic: experience: County chair organizer, Movement Labs, 2021-present; senior program manager, The Alpha Omega Group, 2003-present; first black president, Alabama Democratic Women. Professional experience: Small business program manager, Operation HOPE, 2013-2015; Homeless Prevention & Rapid Re-Housing case manager, Jefferson...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Pooja Chawla, Democrat, District Court Judge Place 10

Professional: Has served as special district judge and special master in the Bessemer Division. Named among Birmingham’s Top Women Attorneys every year since 2018; named among Birmingham’s Top Family Law Attorneys in 2022; named a Super Lawyers Mid-South Rising Star, 2017-19. Has served on multiple committees for the Alabama State, Birmingham and Bessemer bar associations, including health and wellness and pro bono committees. Member of the boards of Legal Scout, 2018; Legal Aid Society of Birmingham, 2016-present including vice president in 2018 and president in 2019; Birmingham Bar Association executive committee, 2021; member of the FBI Citizen’s Academy, 2011, and the alumni association for the Birmingham Chapter, including as board executive vice president, 2019 and secretary, 2013-2016. Guardian ad litem for Alabama courts, 2010-present.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Phyllis Oden-Jones, Democrat, State House District 55

Political experience: Fairfield City Council member. Professional experience: Birmingham Police Department for 30 years as officer, supervisor of patrol, supervisor of detectives. Civic experience: Fair Oaks Community, active member; Police Athletic Team, girls coordinator and coach; School Resource Officer, instructor of drug awareness resistance education; coach Birmingham Youth Games program;...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Minnie L. Tunstall, Democrat, Deputy District Attorney, 10th Judicial Circuit, Bessemer Division

Deputy District Attorney, 10th Judicial Circuit, Bessemer Division. Political experience: Unsuccessfully ran for district judge in 2006 and unsuccessfully ran for district attorney in 2016. Professional experience: Former corrections officer, 1989-1992. Education: Bachelors of arts in psychology; jurist doctorate from Birmingham School of Law in 1990. Main issues: Tunstall wants...
BESSEMER, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.

 http://birminghamwatch.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy