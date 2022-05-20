Dryden superintendent says budget result is ‘confidence boost’

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A committee in Cortland is taking a closer look at trash options in the city. The Cortland Voice reports the Trash and Recycling Ad Hoc Advisory Committee is considering ditching the blue bags, or potentially lowering their costs. Last year, the city extended its contract with Bert Adam’ Disposal, which provides those blue bags, through the end of this year.

