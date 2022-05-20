Dryden superintendent says budget result is ‘confidence boost’

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A committee in Cortland is taking a closer look at trash options in the city. The Cortland Voice reports the Trash and Recycling Ad Hoc Advisory Committee is considering ditching the blue bags, or potentially lowering their costs. Last year, the city extended its contract with Bert Adam’ Disposal, which provides those blue bags, through the end of this year.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Sheriff’s deputies in Tompkins County are providing extra patrols at schools today. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Derek Osborne says his office hopes to alleviate any stress felt by local students after 19 kids and two adults were shot to death yesterday at a Texas elementary school.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — New jobless numbers released by the state Labor Department. In April, Tompkins County tied Saratoga County for the best unemployment rate in the state at 2-point 3 percent. Tioga County is tied for 10th at nearly three percent. Cortland County is tied for 42nd in the state at 3-point-5 percent.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – TCAT has announced upcoming changes for their summer service schedule. Routes 10, 11, 13, 17, 21, 30, 31, 32, 36, 37, 40, 43, 51, 52, 53, 65, 67, 77, 81, and 82 will have time and frequency adjustments, and route realignments. Routes 83, 90, and...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca College is naming a new dean of their business school. Michael Johnson-Cramer currently is a professor at Bentley University in Massachusetts, a top business school nationwide. Johnson-Cramer says he wants to forge stronger ties between the Ithaca College School of Business and the business world.
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Residents in the town of Virgil are voicing concern over a proposed redistricting law. The law would shuffle districts in Cortland County into 17 sections. Virgil would be split into three districts. At a public hearing Thursday, town resident Paul Petrella called the proposal a...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell’s Student Assembly will see its first Latina president. Incoming senior Valeria Valencia was recently elected head of the assembly. She tells the Cornell Sun, “To be the first anything is pretty shocking. I know that it definitely means a lot to me and to the rest of the community.”
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Mental health services are in high demand. Officials in Tompkins County say more people with mental health issues are entering the jail, because it’s the safest option available. Probation Supervisor Karla Brackett spoke at Thursday’s Public Safety Committee meeting. One idea is to...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s police chief is reacting after the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas. Chief John Joly says the violent acts are difficult to understand. He says the police department is taking a proactive approach to step up presence at Ithaca schools. There’s no...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Inflation is being felt everywhere. Historic high inflation and rising fuel prices coupled with a nationwide lack of food donations is causing concerns at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier. Natasha Thompson is president and CEO…. Right now, Thompson says they’re in decent shape....
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — New York has set another record for gas prices. Today’s statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded is four dollars 93 cents. In Ithaca, it’s going to cost today an average of four dollars 86 cents. That’s an increase of 19 cents since last Monday.
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) — A fire in Tioga County has destroyed multiple apartments. The blaze broke out just after 6 AM today at the Iron Kettle Apartments in Waverly. WENY reports several fire departments responded, and it took about three hours to put out the flames. No one was...
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities have made an arrest six months after an alleged burglary in Cortlandville. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Stephen Elwood on Saturday. He’s accused of stealing from a business on Route 13 in November. The Cortland man faces a felony charge...
