California State

Much of the U.S. could see power blackouts this summer, a grid assessment reveals

By Laura Benshoff
wvik.org
 5 days ago

A grid reliability report says power outages are likely in parts of the Midwest, California and Texas. The Western drought and a mismatch between supply and peak...

www.wvik.org

Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses Sides on Gun Control Debate

Elon Musk is the most influential CEO in the world. The mogul with 95 million followers on Twitter is determined to use his platform to weigh in on public debates, whatever they may be. In recent months, the CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc...
UPI News

U.S. sanctions sprawling Russia-backed Iranian oil smuggling network

May 25 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday sanctioned a sprawling international oil smuggling and money laundering network that the Biden administration said is led by Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Qods Force and is supported by Russia. The U.S. departments of Treasury and State announced the blacklisting...
Reuters

Apple to increase pay for U.S. workers

May 25 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has raised the pay for its hourly U.S. employees, the iPhone maker said on Wednesday, as companies face a tight labor market, a surge in unionization efforts and rising inflation. The starting pay for hourly workers in the United States will rise to...
