Three positive Covid tests confirmed in New Zealand’s tour party

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
Three of New Zealand’s touring party have tested positive for Covid-19, but the news will not stop the four-day warm-up against Sussex taking place.

Batter Henry Nicholls, seamer Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen were flagged after a round of rapid antigen tests on the first morning in Hove and will undergo five days of isolation.

Nicholls had recently suffered a calf injury and was not expected to feature in the match.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed the rest of the party have tested negative and the situation will be assessed as the game goes ahead.

Sussex have included Ollie Robinson in their squad after the seamer was left out of England’s Test squad due to lack of match practice.

New Zealand are also currently missing captain Kane Williamson, who is at home awaiting the birth of his second child, and Indian Premier League contingent Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Daryl Mitchell.

