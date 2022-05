The man accused of shooting to death a straphanger in an apparent random attack on a subway train subway morning is now in police custody. Andrew Abdullah, 25, identified as the suspect in the shooting, turned himself in to cops at the 5th Precinct yesterday. Apparently the surrender was aided by Lamor Whitehead, an ex-con-turned-clergyman with ties to Mayor Adams. (His Rolls Royce was parked outside the police station.)

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO