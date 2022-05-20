ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

SWFLA To Do List: Brit Floyd at Hertz Arena, more

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Naples Ballet & Co., 1005 5th Ave. N., Naples. Open to anyone 8 years to 17 years with a passion for dance. Information: naplesballet.net or 239-732-1000. Natalie Cuomo at Off the Hook. The comedian performs at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, May 22, at Off...

MARCO ISLAND, FL
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

26107 Hickory Blvd., Bonita Springs; 239-992-0991 or www.bighickory.net. You can arrive by car or by boat at this Bonita Springs standby, which offers serious food in a casual setting. There’s plenty of bar fare here, too, with wings on the menu. But you also can savor a plate of fish or shrimp tacos, a grouper sandwich, burgers or full entrees. But be sure to sit back and savor the view — Big Hickory overlooks Estero Bay. For those arriving by water, your landmark is Channel Marker 60. Online ordering is available.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples man launches The Farm Stand gourmet food store in Bonita Springs

A new gourmet store offers a taste of specialty food products in Southwest Florida. The Farm Stand launched this spring and hosts its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday at 11308 Bonita Beach Road SE, Suite 105, in Bonita Springs. The grand opening this weekend will feature tastings of wines and craft beer, as well as the sampling of products owner David McCone makes himself — such as pimento cheese, jams, mustards and pickles — “really unique stuff you can’t find anywhere else,” he said.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Do: ‘Coppelia’ at Artis, more

Naples Ballet & Co., along with two professional dancers and the Naples Philharmoni, Radu Paponiu conducting, presents the Delibes classic ballet. Coppelia, a mechanical doll is about to steal the heroine's boyfriend, but the plucky Swanhilda has other plans. At 7 p.m. Sunday, May 29. Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd.,...
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

BBQ with Seoul: Five Korean barbecue restaurants in Fort Myers, Naples

At these five barbecue restaurants in Naples and Fort Myers, you'll find ribs and brisket, and also banchan and ssamjang. Let's BBQ, Korean style. I've never understood the "it's Memorial Day, we must barbecue" mindset. It's a very Northern/Midwestern approach to the holiday. One that doesn't make sense in our...
FORT MYERS, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Things to do in Southwest Florida this Weekend

If you haven’t made up your mind on what to do this weekend, there are plenty of options. Eric Raddatz of Florida Weekly joined us on Thursday to talk about all of the best things you can do this weekend!. Film Festival: The Fort Myers Film Festival will be...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Capital Grille planned for Bell Tower in south Fort Myers

A Capital Grille fine dining restaurant and steakhouse is being planned for the old Mimi’s Café location at Bell Tower shopping center in south Fort Myers, public records show. Brett Mashchka, who has experience as a site development manager for Darden Restaurants, which owns the luxury restaurant chain,...
FORT MYERS, FL
naplesillustrated.com

Vineyards Courses Being Redesigned

Kipp Schulties Golf Design is leading major renovations for both of Vineyards Country Club’s 18-hole championship golf courses—the first since opening 30 years ago. Revitalization at the South Course, which has hosted PGA Tour Champions events, will begin in April 2023, with the North Course following in 2024. The yardage of both courses will be expanded from the professional tees, greens will be rebuilt and enlarged, and fairways will be recontoured to enhance play- ability and pace of play, according to Vineyards Co-owner Michael Procacci Jr. These renovations are the latest in a series of extensive structural and aesthetic upgrades at the 1,600-member club. The 2,700-home community in North Naples opened in 1988.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Caloosa Sound Amphitheater holds grand opening in downtown Fort Myers

The Caloosa Sound Amphitheater holds its grand opening in downtown Fort Myers Wednesday evening. The Luminary Hotel, located right next door at 2200 Edwards Drive, will handle all of the bookings for the amphitheater, and renting it out for an event it can cost anywhere from $2,500 to $20,000. Bob Megazzini, general manager of the Luminary, says every kind of outdoor entertainment will be hosted there.
FORT MYERS, FL
franchising.com

Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Fort Myers and Naples Florida

Mobile Franchise Expands in Florida, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. May 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // FORT MYERS, Fla. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding Fort Myers and Naples. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Fort Myers and Naples.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Buffalo brewery plans brew pub, rock climbing for south Fort Myers

A Buffalo, New York-based beer brewer is planning to build a satellite brew pub and restaurant with an adjacent indoor rock-climbing facility in south Fort Myers. Jeff Ware, the owner and founder of Resurgence Brewing Company, said his project is at least two years away from being opened. It would be located at 6150 Exchange Lane, which is just south of the Lee County Sports Complex and just east of the RaceTrac gas station at 14575 Ben C. Pratt/Six Mile Cypress Parkway in south Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Record-breaking sales in two of Naples’ top private communities

Two exceptional estates situated within a prestigious golf club community in North Naples and an award-winning enclave near Marco Island recently shattered local real estate records. Exclusively listed and sold by Michelle Thomas of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, the highest-priced home in the history of Quail Creek closed for $5,620,000 in March. Michelle also represented the buyer in the top Fiddler’s Creek sale year-to-date which sold for $3,651,000 in April. Offering championship courses among lush landscapes, pristine fairways and open water, these private communities present a genuine golfer’s paradise. As the popularity of the game increases, more players seek to hit the green from the comfort of their own backyard with access to ample luxury amenities.
NAPLES, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Penthouses popular at Aura at Metropolitan Naples

When Aura at Metropolitan Naples, the only tower overlooking Downtown Naples, the Bay and the Gulf of Mexico, launched its marketing effort earlier this year, it had five penthouses available. Today, the popular tower has only two penthouses remaining and both will offer its owners an incredible indoor/outdoor lifestyle. “Aura’s...
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Young osprey seen on ABC7 tower camera falls from nest

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One of the young ospreys viewers have been watching from the ABC7 tower camera is recovering at Wildlife Center of Venice after falling from the nest Wednesday morning. A passer-by saw the young osprey fall from the nest and land in the grass beneath the tower....
SARASOTA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Murano at Three Oaks sells for $122.5 million

The recently completed Murano at Three Oaks apartment complex changed hands for $122.5 million, making it one of the highest-priced transactions of the year in Southwest Florida. The 318-unit complex, on the southwest corner of the Interstate 75 and Alico Road exit in south Fort Myers, was developed by Miami...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

THE DISH: Highlights from local menus

The Place: Dru’s West-Indian Roti Shop, 2968 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers; 239-245-7162 or www.druswestindianroti.com. The Details: All three owners of Dru’s — mother (Dru, the main cook), son and daughter — are natives of Guyana, in the northeast corner of South America, but have called Southwest Florida home for almost 20 years.
FORT MYERS, FL
L. Cane

Florida City which has the Most Canals of Anywhere in the World is a Top Summer Destination

City of Cape Coral Government, Facebook Screenshot. With inflation and gas prices cutting into the summer vacation budgets of many travelers, some Americans are opting to stay in the United States for their summer travel plans. According to the travel insurance and assistance website Allianz Partners, almost 75 percent of Americans plan to travel domestically for their summer vacations. Some even plan to travel within their home state. If your home state is Florida, you arguably have many destinations from which to choose.
CAPE CORAL, FL

