Immaculata’s New Partnership to Support Ever-Evolving Workforce Development Needs Within Cybersecurity

By Leah Mikulich
 5 days ago
Immaculata University has partnered with cybersecurity firm Fortalice Solutions LLC, a leading national security company. This new partnership will support the ever-evolving workforce development needs within the cybersecurity field. Professionals working in cybersecurity or current college students can enroll for the fall semester for the first online course in Offensive Cybersecurity...

#Immaculata University#Computer Security#Information Security#Fortalice Solutions Llc
