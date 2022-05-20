Immaculata’s New Partnership to Support Ever-Evolving Workforce Development Needs Within Cybersecurity
Immaculata University has partnered with cybersecurity firm Fortalice Solutions LLC, a leading national security company. This new partnership will support the ever-evolving workforce development needs within the cybersecurity field. Professionals working in cybersecurity or current college students can enroll for the fall semester for the first online course in Offensive Cybersecurity
