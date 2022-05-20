ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, NY

PUMP PATROL: Gas price averages continue to climb, Long Island inches closer to $5 a gallon

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago
Gas prices are showing no signs of slowing down.

The average price for unleaded gas was $4.97 a gallon on Long Island Friday. That number is up 23 cents in a week, and up 88 cents since this time last month.

At one station in Plainview, a gallon of regular gas was up to $4.99. For diesel, the price was at $6.59 a gallon.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in New York is at $4.92 a gallon and national it is at $4.59 a gallon.

Some Long Islanders say they're making sacrifices, so they don't have to cancel their road trips or vacation plans this summer.

"I've honestly been using my bike a lot more and it's good for now, but I'd like to drive my car more," says Daniel Lozano, of Plainview.

Experts say record breaking prices will likely continue and we could see the national average at $6 by the end of the summer.

