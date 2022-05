A Jefferson County woman is jailed without bond for the alleged shooting death of her father. The Sheriff’s Office got a call at approximately 11:50 p.m. Sunday about the shooting. When deputies arrived, they found Charles Holt lying in front of the house after he reportedly was shot with a 9mm semi-automatic gun. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO