Effective: 2022-05-23 07:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-23 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Laramie Range LOCALLY HEAVY SNOW AND LOW VISIBILITY ALONG THE INTERSTATE 80 SUMMIT THIS MORNING Current webcams near Vedauwoo show moderate to heavy snowfall and slick roads this morning as a band of snow moves east across the area. This snowfall is expected to continue through 900 AM MDT before tapering off before noon. An additional 1 inch of snow may fall this morning before conditions improve. Motorists can expect visibility around one half mile and moderate snow and fog. Reduce speeds and allow extra travel time this morning.

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO