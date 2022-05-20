Winter Storm Warning issued for Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-05-21 02:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-21 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not touch downed lines and report any power outages to your electric company. Travel is highly discouraged due to slick roadways and the possibility of downed trees and power lines....alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0