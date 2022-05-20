GARAGE SALE

A very heavy bottom dweller was hauled ashore earlier this month for a lucky North Country angler who now has bragging rights to holding the new state record channel catfish. Bailey Williams, of Watertown, NY was fishing along the Black River in Jefferson County on May 8. Using cut-bait on a bottom-rig, Bailey all of a sudden muscled in this behemoth of a catfish.

