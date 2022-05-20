ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Man critically hurt in Suffolk shooting

By Richelle Hammiel
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police have identified two persons of interest in connection to a shooting that left a man seriously injured Friday morning.

Police say they received multiple calls for shots fired around 12:49 a.m. in the 600 block of East Washington Street near the Sunoco gas station and Ding Wing supermarket.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located 29-year-old man who was shot. The man was treated on scene and transported a local hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Police want to locate and speak with two Suffolk men regarding this crime: 21-year-old Dontral Steward and 22-year-old Treyzhan Outlaw.

Outlaw is also wanted on a charge of third offense – concealed weapon (F) for an unrelated incident.

    Dontral Steward (Photo courtesy: Suffolk Police)
    Treyzhan Outlaw (Photo courtesy: Suffolk Police)

This is the fourth reported shooting or stabbing in Suffolk since Sunday, and all have been in close proximity.

The first shooting happened Sunday night in the 100 block of Nancy Drive. A man, Deshawn Maurice Bazemore, Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second shooting happened Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Hunter Street , off County Street. A man was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and there’s no suspect information at this time.

There was also a life-threatening stabbing Tuesday morning in the 300 block of Collier Crescent , off Locust Street and White Marsh Road. A juvenile male was taken into custody in that case.

There’s no indication at this time that any of the violent incidents are connected.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Comments / 4

