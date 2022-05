Scott Stricklin Ike Cousins Head Baseball Coach Scott Stricklin during a game against Florida at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Georgia is playing to host an NCAA regional, last-place Missouri is playing to extend its season and get a spot in the SEC Tournament.

Desperation won out on Thursday night with the Tigers putting a hurt on the No. 25-ranked Bulldogs in more ways than one at Foley Field, 11-3.

