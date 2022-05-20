Amid Shortage, A Baby Center Launches Formula Drive

HYANNIS – The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod will be providing grants to cultural organizations as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Money was provided to the AFCC through the National Endowment for the Arts last year. Now, $139,000 will be given to local artistic causes. The money can be used by cultural… .
HYANNIS – As the summer approaches and temperatures rise, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding residents to be smart when plugging in their air conditioners and other appliances. AC units should be plugged directly into wall outlets, according to state fire officials, as opposed to power strips or… .
PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was injured in an accident on the Provincelands Bike Trail in the Cape Cod National Seashore in Provincetown Wednesday morning. The incident happened about 11 AM not far from the Beech Forest Picnic Area. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible head injury. Further details were not […]
WASHINGTON (AP) – An anguished and angry President Joe Biden is calling for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman massacred 19 children and two adults at a Texas elementary school. “We have to act,” Biden told the nation Tuesday night from the White House, after years of failure to pass…
FALMOUTH – Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of the busy summer season for Cape Cod, and the Steamship Authority says that it is geared up for a similarly busy travel season. Authority general manager Robert Davis says reservations show they are off to a hot start. “Earlier this year back in January, we… .
OAK BLUFFS (AP) – A man who as a child had a brief but key role in “Jaws” has been named police chief on Martha’s Vineyard, where the 1975 movie was partially filmed. Jonathan Searle was offered the job of police chief in Oak Bluffs last week. Searle was a sergeant with Edgartown police. He […] The post Life… .
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters doused a brush fire in the far east end of town sometime before 9 PM Tuesday. The fire was reported in the area of Dewey Avenue and Garfield Street close to a condo complex. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
YARMOUTH – On Tuesday May 24, 2022, at approximately 8:50 PM, Yarmouth Police Officers Mabe and Buttrick conducted a motor vehicle stop on Station Avenue in South Yarmouth. The vehicle, a 2007 Ford Escape, was being operated by a male identified as Larry Woolfolk from Hyannis. During the stop Officers located a quantity of narcotics […]
OAK BLUFFS – The Steamship Authority announced Tuesday afternoon that their Oak Bluffs terminal will be closed for the remainder of the day due to coronavirus-related issues. According to their Twitter account, the COVID problems relate to staff members. All Tuesday trips to and from the Oak Bluffs terminal have been… .
DENNIS – Dennis Police have announced a Junior Police Academy. It is scheduled to run from July 25th to August 5th 2022, Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Dennis Police Department, 90 Bob Crowell Road South Dennis, MA 02660. The Dennis Police Department is accepting applications for students ages 12 to […]
EASTHAM – On Tuesday, May 24th, 2022, at approximately 11:26 AM, Officers and a Detective from the Eastham Police Department, and Law Enforcement Rangers from the National Park Service responded to the area of Fort Hill for a report of bones found near the shoreline of the marsh. It was not immediately apparent as to […]
SANDWICH – Main Street in Sandwich is set to undergo more work starting on Tuesday, May 31. Top course paving will be carried out by work crews at two spots: Main Street’s intersection with Route 6A as well as its intersection with River Street. This comes following work along Main Street that occurred in April…. .
BARNSTABLE – Lawmakers in the State House of Representatives have supported legislation that would earmark funding for local projects in Sandwich and Barnstable. The bill is a 5$ billion pack for statewide infrastructure projects. State Representative for the 5th Barnstable District Steven Xiarhos was among… .
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are looking for a missing woman. Christina Dimaggio went missing on Monday at approximately 11:00 AM. She was last seen leaving a Gifford Street residence on foot wearing sweat pants and a t-shirt or sweat shirt. Christina is described as a white female, 4’11 inches tall and weighing 100… .
MASHPEE – Mashpee Fire ask you to join them in congratulating Captain Joseph Peltier on his promotion to Deputy Fire Chief, Lieutenant Nicole Stanley on her promotion to Captain, and Firefighter Chris Shute on his promotion to Lieutenant. The three members were promoted today and will assume they're duties effective immediately. Congratulations!!
DENNIS – A two-vehicle crash was reported in Dennis sometime after 5 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 6A by Route 134. One person had to be extricated from the wreckage. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Dennis Police are investigating the crash.
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Tuesday, Troy Thatcher was stopped while operating a 2017 Grey Ford Escape. Thatcher was known to the officer and has several outstanding warrants. Thatcher initially stopped the motor vehicle then fled on Route 132 in Hyannis. Thatcher was charged with Failing to stop for police, Operating negligently to […]
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County Commissioners have released a statement voicing disagreement with the Assembly of Delegates on their latest fiscal year 2023 regional budget proposal. The Assembly’s most recent proposal slashed $835,000 in salaries and benefits for new positions, saying the county has gotten into financial… .
