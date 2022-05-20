ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Adoption Option: Meet Sky!

worcestermag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Sky! Silly and sassy, this senior lady dog bears a striking personality resemblance to Sophia from the Golden Girls. Kooky and quick to complain but endearing and loyal to those she loves, Sky keeps life fun. She looks forward to going...

www.worcestermag.com

communityadvocate.com

‘A bittersweet moment’: Edgemere Diner leaves its Shrewsbury home

SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury’s Edgemere Diner is on the move. It’s not going far, at least for the time being, however, as the diner’s owner plans to temporarily store the structure in Grafton before eventually relocating it to New York. Crews were busy on Tuesday morning loading...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Black bear pays a quick visit in Barre

BARRE -  On Monday, a postal worker alerted residents of the Phillipston Road neighborhood that a large black bear had emerged from nearby woods. The visitor walked across a yard, sniffed an empty bird feeder and then disappeared back into the woods.   ...
The Landmark

Woodworker turns pine tree into memorials to Myles

STERLING — When David Smith received a request to turn parts of a pine tree into two custom tables at his sawmill in town, he did not hesitate to say yes to the project. Smith was approached by Princeton Municipal Light Department Manager Sean McKeon with the project. The tree had been located near where Myles Brastow, son of McKeon’s girlfriend Melissa Brastow, was killed in a motorcycle accident at the age of 17 in September 2010 on his way to school, and it had become a memorial site for the family.
thisweekinworcester.com

Green Program Offering Free E-Bikes to Worcester Residents

WORCESTER - Worcester residents looking to go green now have a new way to get around thanks to a local clean energy initiative that is offering free e-bikes to Worcester residents. The program which is headed by the Massachusetts Bicycle Coalition will give away 100 e-bikes to select Worcester residents...
WORCESTER, MA
ashlandmass.com

Virtual: History Of New England Stone Walls

Stone walls are an iconic landscape feature of New England. They once served a functional purpose, but today they are threads through time, defining the region’s historical identity. Join Leigh Schoberth, senior preservation services manager at Historic New England, to explore the history of stone wall building in the region, and to develop a framework for identifying different types of stone walls. Prior to joining Historic New Engalnd, Schoberth worked as the preservation policy associate for Preservation Society of Newport County and as a preservation professional for Knapp Architects. She has a BA in history from University of Michigan and an MS in historic preservation from Clemson University.
ASHLAND, MA
communityadvocate.com

Student made 9/11 sculpture comes home to Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY – As cars pulled over for a police-escorted motorcade traveling Route 290 and the streets of Shrewsbury last Thursday, their drivers probably had no idea why a Shrewsbury Facilities truck would warrant such attention. Little did they know that a sculpture containing a piece of steel from the...
SHREWSBURY, MA
whdh.com

Two Massachusetts donut shops ranked best in the country

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of other states should be “jelly.” Massachusetts has claimed the honor of being home to two of the 25 best donut shops in the country, according to a search by tour company The Underground Donut Tour. Both Union Square Donuts in Somerville and Kane’s...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Cousins Maine Lobster opens third Massachusetts food truck on Cape Cod following Springfield, Boston locations

Lobster isn’t new to Cape Cod, but this food truck is. Cousins Maine Lobster, a national company based in California, is opening its third Massachusetts-based food truck on Cape Cod this summer. Like the company’s other locations, the truck will serve two types of lobster rolls as well as lobster tater tots, lobster grilled cheese, clam chowder and more tasty lobster treats.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Is it Illegal in MA to Blow Your Grass Clippings into the Road?

It's that time of year when folks all throughout Massachusetts and Berkshire County are starting to mow their lawns. I live in Pittsfield and in my neighborhood, I jokingly call it the "Lawnmower Wars." The reason why I call it that is because when one neighbor is out mowing, other neighbors start up their lawnmowers and are out there mowing too. None of us can be left behind when it comes to cutting the grass...lol.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
worcestermag.com

Five things to do: Comedy, crafts, blues and more ...

Live comedy returns to Samuel Slater’s Restaurant at Indian Ranch in Webster on May 28 when headliner Mike Donovan will be joined by special guests Jimmy Cash and Dan Miller. Donovan, who has been called "one of Boston's favorite comedians," has been featured on the NESN "Comedy All Stars" TV show, "The Best Damn Sports Show Period with Tom Arnold" on Fox, and in the Showtime documentary "When Stand Up Stood Out." Cash, of Worcester, draws from his experience as "a father of a teenage daughter, an uncertain amount of stepchildren, sobriety and 18 years as a public school janitor." A native of the South End in Boston, Miller was born a comedian but made it official in 1992 when he burst onto the local comedy scene. A 21+ event.
WORCESTER, MA

