Adoption Option: Meet Sky!

Meet Sky! Silly and sassy, this senior lady dog bears a striking personality resemblance to Sophia from the Golden Girls. Kooky and quick to complain but endearing and loyal to those she loves, Sky keeps life fun. She looks forward to going...
It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
The First Congregational Church at 128 Central Street In Auburn will hold a community yard and plant sale on Saturday, June 11th from 8am – 1pm. Do you have an accumulation of things that are just too good to throw away, but you no longer need? Don’t have enough to hold your own yard sale? Store those items and plan to join us on the lawn of the First Congregational Church, 128 Central Street, for our COMMUNITY YARD SALE on June 11th, 8am-1pm!
SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury’s Edgemere Diner is on the move. It’s not going far, at least for the time being, however, as the diner’s owner plans to temporarily store the structure in Grafton before eventually relocating it to New York. Crews were busy on Tuesday morning loading...
BARRE - On Monday, a postal worker alerted residents of the Phillipston Road neighborhood that a large black bear had emerged from nearby woods.
The visitor walked across a yard, sniffed an empty bird feeder and then disappeared back into the woods.
WORCESTER - Over 35 bars and restaurants will be participating in this year's Taste of Shrewsbury Street -- an evening filled with live music, local vendors and the opportunity to sample great food along Worcester's "Restaurant Row." Known as the "unofficial start of the summer," Taste of Shrewsbury St. will...
BELCHERTOWN — Black clothing was not suggested at Zachary Fraleigh’s visitation hours last Saturday. Instead, the 16-year-old’s family recommended a dress code for his celebration of life to include a Hawaiian shirt or his favorite color — pink. “We decided to make the services a celebration...
Your last chance to dine and savor Sylvester’s classic eggs benedict, huevos rancheros and Belgian waffles is this week, as the downtown Northampton restaurant prepares to close its doors for the last time on Memorial Day. Sylvester’s released its last operating hours for the restaurant’s final week. The restaurant...
STERLING — When David Smith received a request to turn parts of a pine tree into two custom tables at his sawmill in town, he did not hesitate to say yes to the project. Smith was approached by Princeton Municipal Light Department Manager Sean McKeon with the project. The tree had been located near where Myles Brastow, son of McKeon’s girlfriend Melissa Brastow, was killed in a motorcycle accident at the age of 17 in September 2010 on his way to school, and it had become a memorial site for the family.
Finally, a festival that caters to me and all my late night sweet treat lovers. Ice cream is the greatest dessert of all time. Not even a debate. The only negative thing about ice cream is that there is an inevitable end to your bowl or cone. But what if...
WORCESTER - Worcester residents looking to go green now have a new way to get around thanks to a local clean energy initiative that is offering free e-bikes to Worcester residents. The program which is headed by the Massachusetts Bicycle Coalition will give away 100 e-bikes to select Worcester residents...
Slater and Marjo were broadcasting from the Lenox, MA location of Carr Hardware on Saturday morning for the "Grillin' and Chillin' Demo Day". The super warm air outside the store was filled with the smell of chicken and kielbasa cooking on the Big Green Egg. I happen to own a...
Stone walls are an iconic landscape feature of New England. They once served a functional purpose, but today they are threads through time, defining the region’s historical identity. Join Leigh Schoberth, senior preservation services manager at Historic New England, to explore the history of stone wall building in the region, and to develop a framework for identifying different types of stone walls. Prior to joining Historic New Engalnd, Schoberth worked as the preservation policy associate for Preservation Society of Newport County and as a preservation professional for Knapp Architects. She has a BA in history from University of Michigan and an MS in historic preservation from Clemson University.
SHREWSBURY – As cars pulled over for a police-escorted motorcade traveling Route 290 and the streets of Shrewsbury last Thursday, their drivers probably had no idea why a Shrewsbury Facilities truck would warrant such attention. Little did they know that a sculpture containing a piece of steel from the...
BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of other states should be “jelly.” Massachusetts has claimed the honor of being home to two of the 25 best donut shops in the country, according to a search by tour company The Underground Donut Tour. Both Union Square Donuts in Somerville and Kane’s...
"Be Prepared" may be the motto for the Boy Scouts, but a 12-year-old from New York was anything but prepared for the encounter he had while on a recent camping trip -- one that saw his leg end up in the jaws of a black bear. The uninvited guest was...
Lobster isn’t new to Cape Cod, but this food truck is. Cousins Maine Lobster, a national company based in California, is opening its third Massachusetts-based food truck on Cape Cod this summer. Like the company’s other locations, the truck will serve two types of lobster rolls as well as lobster tater tots, lobster grilled cheese, clam chowder and more tasty lobster treats.
It's that time of year when folks all throughout Massachusetts and Berkshire County are starting to mow their lawns. I live in Pittsfield and in my neighborhood, I jokingly call it the "Lawnmower Wars." The reason why I call it that is because when one neighbor is out mowing, other neighbors start up their lawnmowers and are out there mowing too. None of us can be left behind when it comes to cutting the grass...lol.
Live comedy returns to Samuel Slater’s Restaurant at Indian Ranch in Webster on May 28 when headliner Mike Donovan will be joined by special guests Jimmy Cash and Dan Miller. Donovan, who has been called "one of Boston's favorite comedians," has been featured on the NESN "Comedy All Stars" TV show, "The Best Damn Sports Show Period with Tom Arnold" on Fox, and in the Showtime documentary "When Stand Up Stood Out." Cash, of Worcester, draws from his experience as "a father of a teenage daughter, an uncertain amount of stepchildren, sobriety and 18 years as a public school janitor." A native of the South End in Boston, Miller was born a comedian but made it official in 1992 when he burst onto the local comedy scene. A 21+ event.
