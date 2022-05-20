Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Martin, Inland St. Lucie, Okeechobee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road, and near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 5:52 AM.

