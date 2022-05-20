ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Martin, Inland St. Lucie, Okeechobee by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 03:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-27 21:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding begins along the bayou with a few structures right along the bayou threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 17.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 13.3 Wed 9 pm CDT 17.4 14.4 8.4
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road, and near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 5:52 AM.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 21:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 20:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-28 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Acadia; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Louisiana, south central Louisiana and southwest Louisiana, including the following parishes, in central Louisiana, St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia and Vermilion. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Another round of thunderstorms is expected to develop and move across the area tonight. Some of these thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall with rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour. Storm total rainfall of up to 2 inches with locally higher amounts can be expected. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ACADIA PARISH, LA

