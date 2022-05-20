ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Conservative Pundit Points Out The Republican 'Weak Spot’ For 2022 Midterms

By Lee Moran
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

Democrats should seek to capitalize on Republicans’ stance (or lack thereof) on tackling domestic terrorism, conservative commentator Charlie Sykes said Thursday.

It’s a “weak spot” for the GOP ahead of the 2022 midterm elections that “ought to be a major issue” brought up by Democrats, the founder of The Bulwark news network told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace .

An overwhelming majority of House Republicans voted this week against legislation that seeks to prevent homegrown extremism, even as attacks and plots from the far-right currently outpace those from any other group.

“This is the party of law and order, this is a party that spent decades stressing that they were strong about terrorism, but who are the terrorists now?” Sykes asked. “What is the threat?”

Sykes suggested Republicans may have a “guilty consciousness that if they took an aggressive position on this, that it might ensnare some of their allies and they might be held accountable for some of their own rhetoric.”

RADIO SPOT ●
5d ago

Got A Lot Of Weak Spots, Loss Of Credibility, Trust, Greed, Corruption, Control Issues, Bad Information.....Tr*mp

Reply(6)
25
Trump is a Traitor
4d ago

it doesn't matter. the qop cult.members don't care about facts. only about 'winning' even if it is at their expense.

Reply(2)
9
James Vicker
5d ago

just another chance to show division. Get people worked up over a problem they created then come in and offer the cure. No stick to the real problems....inflation, gas prices open border, undeclared war in Ukraine.

Reply(3)
14
