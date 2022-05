Red Bull gives most people wings but it'll give an Ocean Township man a day in court after he altered the route of $27,000 worth of the energy drink from the company. It's not clear the motive or even where the stolen energy drinks are now but 36-year-old Christopher L. Hammond of the Oakhurst section of Ocean Township has been charged with third-degree Theft by Unlawful Taking, fourth-degree Forgery, and fourth-degree False Uttering, according to a Tuesday announcement by Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

1 DAY AGO