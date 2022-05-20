Dryden superintendent says budget result is ‘confidence boost’

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Sheriff’s deputies in Tompkins County are providing extra patrols at schools today. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Derek Osborne says his office hopes to alleviate any stress felt by local students after 19 kids and two adults were shot to death yesterday at a Texas elementary school.
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A committee in Cortland is taking a closer look at trash options in the city. The Cortland Voice reports the Trash and Recycling Ad Hoc Advisory Committee is considering ditching the blue bags, or potentially lowering their costs. Last year, the city extended its contract with Bert Adam’ Disposal, which provides those blue bags, through the end of this year.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — New jobless numbers released by the state Labor Department. In April, Tompkins County tied Saratoga County for the best unemployment rate in the state at 2-point 3 percent. Tioga County is tied for 10th at nearly three percent. Cortland County is tied for 42nd in the state at 3-point-5 percent.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca College is naming a new dean of their business school. Michael Johnson-Cramer currently is a professor at Bentley University in Massachusetts, a top business school nationwide. Johnson-Cramer says he wants to forge stronger ties between the Ithaca College School of Business and the business world.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell’s Student Assembly will see its first Latina president. Incoming senior Valeria Valencia was recently elected head of the assembly. She tells the Cornell Sun, “To be the first anything is pretty shocking. I know that it definitely means a lot to me and to the rest of the community.”
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – TCAT has announced upcoming changes for their summer service schedule. Routes 10, 11, 13, 17, 21, 30, 31, 32, 36, 37, 40, 43, 51, 52, 53, 65, 67, 77, 81, and 82 will have time and frequency adjustments, and route realignments. Routes 83, 90, and...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Culvert replacements will close a town of Ithaca road for a few days. Indian Creek Road will be closed from Dubois Road to Harris B. Dates Drive starting Tuesday at 7 a.m. Drivers should seek alternate routes and be advised there will be no emergency access.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s police chief is reacting after the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas. Chief John Joly says the violent acts are difficult to understand. He says the police department is taking a proactive approach to step up presence at Ithaca schools. There’s no...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The end of New York’s redistricting process is the end of the road for a Congressional candidate. Vanessa Fajans-Turner is ending her campaign. In a statement Sunday night, Fajans-Turner says the new 19th Congressional District, which includes Tompkins and 10 other counties, is very different from the one in which she had been building voter trust.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Reimagining Public Safety stretches further than Ithaca city officials. Resident Alana Byrd is the creator of the group Ithacans for Reimagining Public Safety. She tells WHCU that police can do a better job. She says unarmed officers can help improve relations with the community. The...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Inflation is being felt everywhere. Historic high inflation and rising fuel prices coupled with a nationwide lack of food donations is causing concerns at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier. Natasha Thompson is president and CEO…. Right now, Thompson says they’re in decent shape....
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — New York has set another record for gas prices. Today’s statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded is four dollars 93 cents. In Ithaca, it’s going to cost today an average of four dollars 86 cents. That’s an increase of 19 cents since last Monday.
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities have made an arrest six months after an alleged burglary in Cortlandville. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Stephen Elwood on Saturday. He’s accused of stealing from a business on Route 13 in November. The Cortland man faces a felony charge...
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortlandville man could face years in prison after an arrest today. Cortland County Sheriff’s say 28-year-old Matthew Cranston allegedly strangled and struck a victim several times at a residence in the village of McGraw on May 23rd. He allegedly did so in the presence of children. He was arrested, arraigned, and remanded to Cortland County Jail on $2,000 cash bail/$4,000 bail bond.
Comments / 0