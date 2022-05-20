Dryden superintendent says budget result is ‘confidence boost’

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The end of New York’s redistricting process is the end of the road for a Congressional candidate. Vanessa Fajans-Turner is ending her campaign. In a statement Sunday night, Fajans-Turner says the new 19th Congressional District, which includes Tompkins and 10 other counties, is very different from the one in which she had been building voter trust.

