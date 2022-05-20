Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 22:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Gulf FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT/130 AM EDT/ THURSDAY FOR SOUTHWESTERN GULF COUNTY At 928 PM CDT /1028 PM EDT/, The public reported impassable roadway due to flash flooding along Oak Grove Ave. Between 4 and 6.5 inches of rain have fallen in the last 7 Hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Port St. Joe, Jones Homestead, Ward Ridge, Simmons Bayou, Milltown, Highland View, Indian Pass, St Joseph State Park, Cape San Blas, Odena and Saint Joe Beach. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

GULF COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO