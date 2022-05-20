Wind Advisory issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 07:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-25 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Kern River Valley; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...High temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley Wednesday afternoon 100 to 105 degrees. Maximum temperatures in the lower Sierra foothills Wednesday afternoon 98 to 103 degrees. High temperatures in the Kern River Valley Wednesday afternoon in the upper 90s. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley, lower Sierra Nevada foothills, and Kern River Valley. * WHEN...From 7 AM PDT until 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Moderate risk for heat-related illnesses for people new to the area and heat-sensitive groups, such as the elderly, young children, and those with chronic aliments.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO