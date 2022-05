The Premier League Board has approved a proposed takeover of Chelsea by the Todd Boehly/Clearlake consortium with all eyes now on the government to push through the sale. The government is expected to approve the takeover of Chelsea in the next week after also receiving legal guarantees that Roman Abramovich will not benefit from the sale of Chelsea meaning that they can approve the £4.25bn deal.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO