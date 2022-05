Harmony Garden Day Concert. 1 PM – 3 PM. Rotary Bandshell At Cascades Park. Harmony Garden Music Therapy Services Day Program is having their annual end-of-year concert! We would love to invite any of our participants’ friends, families, or anyone who is interested in watching a fun 30 minute concert put on by our Day Program. This concert is from 1:00 – 1:30 pm at the Cascades Park Rotary Band Shell. It is a FREE event with time for outdoor socialization afterwards. Please make sure to bring chairs and/or blankets for your own comfort while watching the concert.

JACKSON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO