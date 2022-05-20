ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are your Pocono Record Athletes of the Week for May 9-15

By Frank Piscani, Pocono Record
 5 days ago
Congratulations to the Pocono Record Athletes of the Week for May 9-15, Pleasant Valley's Amanda Hayes and Notre Dame East Stroudsburg's Kevin Dillon!

Several players were key to Pleasant Valley's first EPC championship victory, Hayes especially. The senior goalie made seven saves in PV's 14-11 semifinals revenge win over Easton and 12 saves in PV's 11-9 championship victory over Emmaus.

Dillon pitched as well as he ever has on Monday, as the Spartans star tossed a complete-game no-hitter against MMI Prep. Dillon racked up 17 strikeouts, allowed no walks and faced just one batter over the minimum. A relief appearance brought his weekly totals to 20 strikeouts, one hit and zero walks over 8 1/3 innings pitched.

Of interest:EPC track and field: See which Pocono athletes stood out at league championship meet

For subscribers:New kids on the block: Here are the top breakout Pocono underclassmen in baseball and softball

Every Monday, the Pocono Record will publish Athletes of the Week polls online. The polls typically run from Monday at 5 p.m. until Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Voting is restricted to once hourly.

To nominate a student-athlete for next week's poll, email Pocono Record sports reporter Frank Piscani at fpiscani@gannett.com with the athlete's name and relevant statistics or results. Featured athletes are otherwise chosen based on results provided by coaches.

