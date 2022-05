Governor Kelly signed bipartisan House Bill 2239, which provides sales and property tax relief to Kansans impacted by natural disasters. The measure includes a sales tax exemption for agricultural fencing and empowers county commissions to abate property taxes when the governor has declared a disaster and properties or homesteads have been damaged. In addition to these measures, the underlying legislation provides property tax relief by increasing the property tax exemption on all residential properties and providing a property tax refund for seniors and veterans.

