Murfreesboro, TN

OBITUARY: Charles E. Barrett

By Jennifer Haley
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 5 days ago
On Monday, May 16, 2022, Charles E. ‘Eddy’ Barrett passed away at the age of 79. Eddy was born May 31, 1942, in Murfreesboro, Tn to Ed and Marie Barrett. He graduated from Central High School in 1960. He was a self-employed business owner for many years in Murfreesboro. Eddy never...

Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Robert ‘Andy’ Liles

Robert “Andy” Liles was born in Murfreesboro, TN, on March 1, 1977, and departed this life on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the age of 45. Andy is survived by his wife, Lisa Liles, his mother, Kathy Liles, brother Jay (Tricia) and Jackson Liles, stepmother Denniese Liles, his children Andrew (Tyler), Alex (Alexis), Annalisse, and grandchildren Athina, Bane, Danielle, and Ethan.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Evelyn Mae Wengrosky

Mrs. Evelyn Mae Wengrosky passed away May 22, 2022 at The Waters of Smyrna, Tennessee, she was 87 years old. She was born in Davidson County and a resident of Rutherford County. Evelyn worked as an Administrative Assistant. Evelyn was salutatorian of Hume-Fogg High School. She spent a good deal...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Mary Ann Shores Parker

Mary Ann Shores Parker, age 82, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne V. and Elizabeth “Betty” Coleman Shores. She is survived by her sons, Marty...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Ruby Dean Vaughn Baird

Ruby Dean Vaughn Baird, age 80 of the Kittrell community in Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Born in Davidson County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Hugh Foster and Ethel M. Bullard Vaughn. Mrs. Ruby was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mattie Belle Taylor, and Gracie Pearl Allen.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Obituaries
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Thomas Allen Denton

Mr. Thomas Allen Denton, age 57 of La Vergne died on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Mr. Denton was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Denton, and Margie Duke Denton; sister, Cathy Minatra, and beloved dog Riley. He worked for the Air Conditioning...
LA VERGNE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Harold Whitley

Mr. Harold Whitley passed peacefully on Sunday, May 15, 2022, he was 82 years old. He was the oldest son of Willie and Sarah Whitley of Nashville. He is survived by his wife Wanda Johnson Whitley, his three daughters, Cynthia Whitley DuBois, her husband James DuBois of Hawkins, TX, Candace Whitley of Smyrna, TN, and Connie Whitley of Brentwood, TN, his brother Gary Whitley and his wife Trish Whitley of Smyrna, TN and nephews Bart, Clint and Lance Whitley. His step-son Deral Posey, his wife Patti Posey of Cullman, AL, and his first wife and forever friend, Katherine Tiers. Harold is survived by his dear friend and chosen family member, Albert Green of Murfreesboro, TN.
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: David Gaston Jordan

David Gaston Jordan passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family in the early morning of Wednesday, May 18th, 2022. He was born to parents Gaston and Bessie Jordan on June 2nd, 1937, in Kosciusko, Mississippi. David achieved his Bachelor of Mathematics from Mississippi State, worked at Better Bilt...
SMYRNA, TN
Person
Christ
Rutherford Source

17-Year-Old MTSU Shooter Held in Juvenile Detention

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (May 23, 2022) – The 17-year-old shooter in the Riverdale High School after-graduation shooting at MTSU will remain in juvenile detention. A probable cause/detention hearing was held for the teen in Rutherford County Juvenile Court on Friday, May 20. The teen will remain at the facility. The...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: May 23, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Joann Elaine Magnuson

Joann Elaine Magnuson, age 64 of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at DiversaCare Healthcare in Smyrna. She was born in Washington, DC, and was a daughter of the late James Jeskey and Barbara Wolcott Jeskey of Murfreesboro who survives her. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David Eugene Magnuson.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Randall Freeman Jones

Mr. Randall Freeman Jones of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, he was 59 years old. He was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Eva Bell Jones, and sister, Glenda Gomez. Mr. Jones was the owner of Murfreesboro Mirror...
MURFREESBORO, TN
#Obituary#Central High School#German#The National Guard
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Coy Robert Sharrock

Coy Robert Sharrock was born on October 6, 1969 in Pontiac, Michigan to Robert (Bob) and Elaine Sharrock. He graduated from Smyrna High School in 1987. As a child and into adulthood, Coy was known for his humor that he got from his dad, Bob. He was quick-witted and always had a funny prank up his sleeve. He truly was a joy to be around and he will live on for generations to come through the stories that those who loved him will tell.
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

Fourteen Individuals Graduate from United Way’s Nine-Month Catalyst Program Sponsored by First Baptist Church Murfreesboro

On May 19th, 14 individuals graduated from United Way’s nine-month Catalyst program. The class of business leaders has participated in the program to become engaged in social responsibility through the means of advocacy, giving and volunteerism. The Catalyst program’s goal is to train volunteers to serve in nonprofit leadership...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 15, 2022

Our top stories, from across Middle Tennessee, from May 15 to May 20. This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for May 13, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. Teenagers between the ages of 15 to 17 seeking to obtain their driver’s license who are required to take a written test can now take that test online under the proctor’s supervision (parent/legal guardian) via Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) App.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

TSSAA Spring Fling Championships Begin May 24

Rutherford County is once again set to host Spring Fling, Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s (TSSAA) unique spring sports championship event where state championships are decided in seven different sports over a four-day period, Tuesday, May 24 through Friday, May 27, 2022. Since 2006, this action-packed competition has called...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Rutherford Source

WANTED by Franklin Police: Joshua Jaco

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information on the whereabouts of 39-year-old Joshua Jaco. Jaco, a convicted felon, is wanted for 2-counts of Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure, stemming from a 2021 case. Detectives have been unable to locate Jaco and need your help. There is a cash reward if you know where to find him.
FRANKLIN, TN
Rutherford Source

Sorelles Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant Opens in Eagleville

With a soft opening the second week of May and a full opening the following week, Sorelles Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant in Eagleville is now open and reviews are “delizioso”! The town of Eagleville came out to welcome sisters Kyah Richards and Jodi Gnoffo with a hunger for traditional New York-style pizza and other great Italian food the sisters learned to make from their grandmother, Lizza, who was from Naples, Italy.
EAGLEVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to Do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events in and around Rutherford County. Bring your pup to Quinns Mercantile and join them for a free Pup Craft Event. They are teaming up with their friends from Safari Pet Resort to create some art with your pet and will be accepting donations for Adopt a Golden Nashville. They are pet friendly and would love to meet your furry family member. The Pup-Craft Event will be on this Saturday, while supplies last. Bring your pups in for some fun crafting and treats!
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Close to Home Favorites: 7 Must Visit Diners in Nashville

Diners are a piece of nostalgia and comfort for most of us. There is something about a cozy atmosphere with familiar meal options that make us feel at home no matter where we are. While the selection of diners in our area is plentiful, we have gathered a list of some of the local favorites in Nashville that bring our community a sense of solace and satisfaction for our appetites. How many have you tried?
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

