Pottstown, PA

$67M Pottstown Schools budget holds line on taxes for 3rd straight year

By Evan Brandt
Mercury
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTTSTOWN — The Pottstown School Board unanimously adopted a $66.9 million budget for the 2022-2023 school year that will not raise taxes. It is the third consecutive year school taxes have not been raised in Pottstown. The state Act 1 Index, or tax cap, would allow...

Mercury

2 new Exeter supervisors OK’d; longtime employee gets the boot

The reshaping of Exeter Township government and staffing continues with two new supervisors, the firing of a longtime key employee and the creation of a key position. The board of supervisors will soon be up to full capacity after the unanimous elections Monday night of David Vollmer and Ted Gardella.
EXETER, PA
Mercury

MontcoWorks NOW helps young people grow into good jobs

NORRISTOWN — People are paying it forward, helping others find meaningful work in Montgomery County. MontcoWorks NOW, a Montgomery County Intermediate Unit-affiliated agency, aims to help eligible 14- to-24-year-olds by offering employment resources. Launched in 2018, MontcoWorks NOW’s work experience program “offers employment opportunities such as pre-apprenticeship programs, internships,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Berks real estate agency collecting donations for veterans

Starting in June, Richard A. Zuber Realty will be collecting nonperishable food and toiletry items for local veterans. The collections are for the nonprofit organization Veterans Making a Difference, dedicated to helping veterans in need in Berks County, Zuber Realty said in a press release. Items will be collected at...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Mercury

NATURAL TREASURES: Chester County home to three state parks

LONDON BRITAIN — Chester County is home to three state parks coupled with a score of endless beauty. “State parks and forests have a $1.4 billion infrastructure need that spans most of our beautiful landscapes,” said Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “That infrastructure helps give people great experiences and create the next generation of conservationists.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Upcoming programs at Phoenixville Public Library

Books on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for 20- and 30-somethings, will meet at Great American Pub, 148 Bridge St., Phoenixville, on Tuesday, May 31, at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss “Gideon the Ninth,” the award-winning bestseller by Tamsyn Muir. The Emperor needs necromancers. The Ninth Necromancer needs a swordsman. Gideon, brought up by unfriendly, ancient retainers and countless skeletons, is ready to abandon a life of servitude and an afterlife as a reanimated corpse. She packs up her sword, her shoes, her dirty magazines and prepares to escape. But her childhood nemesis won’t set her free without demanding a service. Copies of the book may be reserved at www.ccls.org. eBook and eAudiobook copies may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Email Christine Shaffer at shaffer.m.christine@gmail.com for more information.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Mercury

No new COVID deaths in Berks

Berks County’s total number of COVID deaths remained flat in data released Monday. The weekly COVID death report from the Berks County coroner’s office showed no new deaths for the county. The total number of people to die of COVID in Berks during the pandemic remains at 1,457.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Hispanic Heritage essay contest winners announced in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN — Centro Cultural Latinos Unidos held an awards dinner at Chili’s for the winners of the 2021-2022 Hispanic Heritage essay contest on Saturday, May 14. The winners are Yasmin Paez and Miranda Pineda. Both attend Pottstown High School. Each winner received $100. Based on the national theme...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Mercury

Memorial Day observances in Berks

A listing of events and celebrations in observance of Memorial Day:. Members of the Oley American Legion Post #878 will place flags on veterans’ graves at the Oley Spangsville Cemetery on Covered Bridge Road in Oley. Ceremonies featuring a 21-gun salute will be held at seven Oley Valley cemeteries...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

