The Face of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital

By Lehigh Valley Style
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn January 2022, Anne Baum was named the first President of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital, part of Lehigh Valley Health Network. As a lifelong advocate for children and a respected business leader with more than 20...

Enjoy Bayou Boys Pierogies Around the Valley

According to Mo Taylor, a partner at the Bayou Boys Hospitality Group (BBHG) alongside Cristian Duarte, Jerry Straub and Matt Weaver, the Bayou Boys Pierogies journey began a few years ago when they opened the first Wiz Kidz cheesesteak shop location. “We searched the Valley for quality pierogi to add to our menu,” says Taylor. They fell in love with Uncle Paul’s Pierogies, and eventually partnered with the wholesaler to start making them together. “After Uncle Paul passed away, we decided that we wanted to continue making pierogi, so we searched for a commercial kitchen to begin our new venture,” he says. “We bought our own pierogi-manufacturing equipment and found a new home for our company on Union Boulevard in Allentown.” Now, locals can enjoy their creations at all of the BBHG restaurants. The pierogi topped with lump crab meat and lobster butter continue to be a best-selling small plate at The Bayou, and at Wiz Kidz, guests love the garlic parmesan and Buffalo varieties. “We are a small-batch, hand-crafted company, and all the pierogi are made by us.”
10 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 5.26–6.2

Khanisa’s, otherwise known as The Pudding Bar, is inviting the Valley to come out and try their newest pudding creations at Jay’s Local on Saturday, May 28. From noon to 1:30 p.m., try delectable pudding creations while enjoying a live pudding mix demo, raffle drawings, live music and art, free gift bags and more. Tickets can be purchased here for $50.
