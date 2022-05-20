ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comic Strip Live (in NYC)

The Comic Strip Live Presents features comedians...

So True, Bestie (A Queer Comedy Show & Social Hour) (in NYC)

Best Mistakes Podcast brings you an evening each month for queer night life to restore, rejuvenate, and relate!. Standup comedy hosted by Nika Lomazzo and Anya Volz, taking the time to commiserate about and celebrate our mistakes, life lessons, and growth. Lineup TBA!. Followed by social hour “Get Real” —...
patti harrison

GAYME SHOW!, your favorite trivia show that challenges straights on queer culture is back in town from NYC. Dave Mizzoni and Matt Rogers will be at the helm again to see if two chosen straight male comedians can survive in various challenges designed by and for queer culture experts. Also,...
